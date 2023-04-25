Vietnam International CommercialBank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due date during Holiday 30/04 and 01/05

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) would like to inform you that all Deposit book opened at VIB's Branch/ Transaction Office and has a due date during Holiday, from April 29, 2023 to May 03, 2023, will have payment instruction as below:

- If customer chose to close the Deposit book, please visit VIB's Branch/ Transaction office on May 04, 2023 (the first working day after holiday). And your Deposit book will be apply term interest rate for actual days of saving. VIB should ask you to full fill the form to apply this payment.

- If customer does not chose to close the Deposit book, the Deposit book will auto roll over to next period at actual due date.

We look forward to receiving your continue support.

Best regards,

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB)