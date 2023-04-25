Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
20300.00 VND   +0.74%
Vietnam International CommercialBank : Payment instruction for Deposit book having due date during Holiday 30/04 and 01/05

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) would like to inform you that all Deposit book opened at VIB's Branch/ Transaction Office and has a due date during Holiday, from April 29, 2023 to May 03, 2023, will have payment instruction as below:

- If customer chose to close the Deposit book, please visit VIB's Branch/ Transaction office on May 04, 2023 (the first working day after holiday). And your Deposit book will be apply term interest rate for actual days of saving. VIB should ask you to full fill the form to apply this payment.

- If customer does not chose to close the Deposit book, the Deposit book will auto roll over to next period at actual due date.

We look forward to receiving your continue support.

Best regards,

Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB)

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17 932 B 763 M 763 M
Net income 2022 8 258 B 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 42 786 B 1 821 M 1 821 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam International CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20 300,00 VND
Average target price 29 164,30 VND
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Long Van Ho Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK6.84%1 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
