Vietnam International CommercialBank : Thông báo chuyển địa điểm VIB Quận 11

VIB would like to inform you that:

On 27/12/2022 VIB Quan 11 has been approved by SBV HCM to relocate to address: Ground floor, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of Building No. 349M-351 Lac Long Quan Street, Ward 5, District 11, City. Ho Chi Minh

VIB Quan 11 will officially open at the new location on 03th January 2023.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Quan 11 will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to make transaction.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Quan 11 Branch

Add: Ground floor, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of Building No. 349M-351 Lac Long Quan Street, Ward 5, District 11, City. Ho Chi Minh

Tel: (028) 39749049

24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

