  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam International CommercialBank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIB   VN000000VIB1

VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK

(VIB)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
19000.00 VND   +0.53%
03:28aVietnam International Commercialbank : Thông báo chuyển địa điểm VIB Quận 11
PU
2022Vietnam International Commercialbank : Notice of system upgrade on January 1, 2023
PU
2022Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank Announces Change of Branch Address
CI
Vietnam International CommercialBank : Thông báo chuyển địa điểm VIB Quận 11

01/03/2023 | 03:28am EST
VIB would like to inform you that:

On 27/12/2022 VIB Quan 11 has been approved by SBV HCM to relocate to address: Ground floor, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of Building No. 349M-351 Lac Long Quan Street, Ward 5, District 11, City. Ho Chi Minh

VIB Quan 11 will officially open at the new location on 03th January 2023.

Located in the new location with good visibility, convenient traffic and spacious transaction area, VIB Quan 11 will surely bring comfortable and friendly feelings to customers coming to make transaction.

For any inquiries, please contact:
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) - VIB Quan 11 Branch
Add: Ground floor, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of Building No. 349M-351 Lac Long Quan Street, Ward 5, District 11, City. Ho Chi Minh
Tel: (028) 39749049
24/7 customer service: 1800 8180

VIB - Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 18 247 B 773 M 773 M
Net income 2022 8 228 B 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40 046 B 1 696 M 1 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 340
Free-Float 65,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19 000,00 VND
Average target price 37 862,97 VND
Spread / Average Target 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Vu Ngoc Han Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linh Hoang Chief Financial Officer
Vy Khac Dang Chairman
Minh Nhat Tran Deputy CEO & Head-Bank Technology Services
Dang Thi Phuong Diem Head-Operations Services
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIALBANK0.00%1 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 352
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 448
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335