MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade    CTG   VN000000CTG7

VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE

(CTG)
  Report
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Industry And Trade : Information Disclosure on VietinBank's Annual Report 2020

04/09/2021 | 04:26am EDT
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) would like to disclose our Annual Report 2020.

Please see attached document for details and click here for Vietnamese version.

English version will be available soon.

Disclaimer

VietinBank - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 746 B 2 277 M 2 277 M
Net income 2021 18 113 B 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 158 617 B 6 832 M 6 979 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 24 480
Free-Float 13,0%
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 41 164,83 VND
Last Close Price 42 600,00 VND
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Binh Minh Tran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tho Duc Le Chairman
Quynh Lan Cong Tran Director-Information Technology Center
Huyen Thu Tran Director & Chief Human Resources Officer
Tan Van Tran Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE23.30%6 832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
