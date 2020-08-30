Japan's Eneos to hasten refinery consolidation as virus slams demand at home

* Oil demand may not return to levels anticipated before
COVID-19
* Eneos has previously forecast Japan oil demand to halve by
2040
* Still in talks with Vietnam's Petrolimex over
collaboration
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner Eneos
Holdings Inc will hasten its transformation into a
supplier of low-carbon energy and materials as domestic oil
demand drops more than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
new President Katsuyuki Ota said.
A quicker timeline comes amid a wider consolidation in
Japan's refining sector, which has been cutting capacity as it
struggles to get business from a shrinking, ageing population
that consumes less fuel because of more efficient vehicles.
Eneos, formerly JXTG, unveiled last year its long-term plan
to transform with an assumption that domestic oil demand would
halve by 2040, or fall 2% annually. It said in May 2020 it would
spend 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) in three years to March
2023 to drive the change.
But "Japan's oil demand may not return to the levels we had
anticipated before the pandemic", said Ota, who became president
in June. "We need to tackle various reforms faster" to develop
growth businesses such as renewable energy and streamline the
refinery structure, he added.
"It would not only mean shutting refineries down, but also
turning them into chemical refineries or energy platforms for
electric power, hydrogen and others."
To this end, Eneos' refineries in a petrochemical complex
in Kashima, east of Tokyo, and Mizushima, western Japan, among
others have potential, Ota said.
Eneos operates 11 refineries with 1.93 million barrels per
day (bpd) capacity. Their run rate in April-June plunged to 68%,
lowest since 2010, as the pandemic slammed demand.
It has already decided to stop refining at its 115,000 bpd
Osaka refinery, and teamed up with Mitsubishi Chemical to
strengthen petrochemical refining at their plants in Kashima.
The end of refining at Eneos' Osaka plant will cut Japan's
overall capacity to just over 3.4 million bpd, from 5.94 million
bpd in the 1980s.
To cope with sliding demand, four of Japan's biggest oil
companies have merged into two, Eneos and Idemitsu Kosan
, in recent years.
Ota said further alliances would likely be with players in
other industries such as electricity, gas and chemicals.
Eneos is still in talks with Vietnam National Petroleum
Group (Petrolimex) to collaborate on refinery projects,
and it eyes renewable energy projects in Australia to make
CO2-free hydrogen, he said.
($1 = 106 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)