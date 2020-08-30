Japan's Eneos to hasten refinery consolidation as virus slams demand at home

Log in
08/30/2020 | 11:00am EDT

* Oil demand may not return to levels anticipated before COVID-19

* Eneos has previously forecast Japan oil demand to halve by 2040

* Still in talks with Vietnam's Petrolimex over collaboration

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc will hasten its transformation into a supplier of low-carbon energy and materials as domestic oil demand drops more than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new President Katsuyuki Ota said.

A quicker timeline comes amid a wider consolidation in Japan's refining sector, which has been cutting capacity as it struggles to get business from a shrinking, ageing population that consumes less fuel because of more efficient vehicles.

Eneos, formerly JXTG, unveiled last year its long-term plan to transform with an assumption that domestic oil demand would halve by 2040, or fall 2% annually. It said in May 2020 it would spend 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) in three years to March 2023 to drive the change.

But "Japan's oil demand may not return to the levels we had anticipated before the pandemic", said Ota, who became president in June. "We need to tackle various reforms faster" to develop growth businesses such as renewable energy and streamline the refinery structure, he added.

"It would not only mean shutting refineries down, but also turning them into chemical refineries or energy platforms for electric power, hydrogen and others."

To this end, Eneos' refineries in a petrochemical complex in Kashima, east of Tokyo, and Mizushima, western Japan, among others have potential, Ota said.

Eneos operates 11 refineries with 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) capacity. Their run rate in April-June plunged to 68%, lowest since 2010, as the pandemic slammed demand.

It has already decided to stop refining at its 115,000 bpd Osaka refinery, and teamed up with Mitsubishi Chemical to strengthen petrochemical refining at their plants in Kashima.

The end of refining at Eneos' Osaka plant will cut Japan's overall capacity to just over 3.4 million bpd, from 5.94 million bpd in the 1980s.

To cope with sliding demand, four of Japan's biggest oil companies have merged into two, Eneos and Idemitsu Kosan , in recent years.

Ota said further alliances would likely be with players in other industries such as electricity, gas and chemicals.

Eneos is still in talks with Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) to collaborate on refinery projects, and it eyes renewable energy projects in Australia to make CO2-free hydrogen, he said. ($1 = 106 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -0.70% 413 End-of-day quote.-17.05%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. 0.04% 2311 End-of-day quote.-23.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.84% 45.86 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.04% 618.9 End-of-day quote.-24.29%
VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP -0.95% 52300 End-of-day quote.-6.61%
WTI 0.12% 42.926 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 134 871 B 5 799 M 5 799 M
Net income 2020 1 287 B 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 63 849 B 2 750 M 2 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 25 026
Free-Float 8,93%
Chart VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Vietnam National Petroleum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 48 100,00 VND
Last Close Price 52 300,00 VND
Spread / Highest target -8,03%
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thang Duc Pham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thanh Van Pham Chairman
Son Thanh Nguyen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Huong Van Le Director, Head-Human Resources & Compensation
Nam Ngoc Tran Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM NATIONAL PETROLEUM GROUP-6.61%2 750
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD39.77%183 790
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-41.69%172 047
BP PLC-43.98%70 976
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.59%67 581
NESTE OYJ44.42%40 917
