Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation (VINARE) is a Vietnam-based company engaged in the reinsurance industry. The Company provides reinsurance underwriting services to other insurance companies operating in Vietnam. It is also involved in financial investment and assets management activities. As of December 31, 2012, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) held 40.36% stake in the Company. As of the same date, the Company had one subsidiary named Vinare Investment Joint Stock Company (VINARE Invest), which was active in real estate trading and the provision of real estate and financial services, along with one joint venture named Samsung Vina Insurance Company Limited, which was involved in the provision of non-life insurance services.

Sector Reinsurance