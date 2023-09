Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) is a Vietnam-based financial intermediary. It is engaged in commercial banking operations, including deposit taking from individuals and corporate clients; savings accounts offering; short, medium and long term loans offering for individuals and institutional clients; forex trading; international trade financing; commercial papers and bonds discounting; among others. The Bank is also involved in securities and bonds investments, as well as the provision of payment services and e-wallet services.

Sector Banks