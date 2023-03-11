Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Vietnam ProsperityCommercial Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPB   VN000000VPB6

VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK

(VPB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
18300.00 VND   +0.55%
05:11aVietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News
RE
03/01Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Change of Address of Vinh Long Branch
CI
01/31VietNam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Sets Up Transaction Office
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News

03/11/2023 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank is nearing a deal to sell a 15% stake to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc for $1.4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the transaction.

The Vietnamese bank will sell more than 1 billion shares to SMBC Consumer Finance, a unit of the Japanese "megabank" for 32,000 dong to 33,000 dong ($1.35-$1.39) each, the report said.

A VPBank representative declined to comment. Sumitomo Mitsui could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

Japan's second-largest banking group is seeking to capture growth in Asian emerging markets through acquisitions, spurred by limited business opportunities at home with ultra-low interest rates and an ageing population.

Sumitomo Mitsui said in November it would buy an additional 15% in the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.

($1 = 23,660.0000 dong) (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PSI 20 INDEX -0.51% 6025.76 Real-time Quote.5.23%
RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION 0.00% 24.5 End-of-day quote.3.38%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -5.28% 5915 Delayed Quote.11.69%
VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK 0.55% 18300 End-of-day quote.2.23%
VP BANK AG -0.81% 98.2 Delayed Quote.11.85%
All news about VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK
05:11aVietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News
RE
03/01Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Change of Address of Vinh Long..
CI
01/31VietNam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Sets Up Transaction Office
CI
01/30Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
01/30Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth ..
CI
01/12Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Establishment of Chi Linh Tran..
CI
01/12Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces the Change of its Branch Addre..
CI
2022Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Appoints Ly Kim Huyen to New Position He..
CI
2022Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Resignation of Nguyen Thi Mai ..
CI
2022Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Setting Up A Branch
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 58 038 B 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net income 2022 18 770 B 793 M 793 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 852 B 5 191 M 5 191 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 29 117
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Vietnam ProsperityCommercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18 300,00 VND
Average target price 26 190,50 VND
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinh Duc Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Khanh An Hoang Le Chief Financial Officer
Dung Chi Ngo Chairman
Phuc Van Nguyen Independent Director
Quan Hai Bui Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIETNAM PROSPERITYCOMMERCIAL BANK2.23%5 191
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914