Vietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News

March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock
Commercial Bank is nearing a deal to sell a 15% stake
to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc for $1.4
billion, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people
familiar with the transaction.
The Vietnamese bank will sell more than 1 billion shares to
SMBC Consumer Finance, a unit of the Japanese "megabank" for
32,000 dong to 33,000 dong ($1.35-$1.39) each, the report said.
A VPBank representative declined to comment. Sumitomo Mitsui
could not immediately be reached for comment outside business
hours.
Japan's second-largest banking group is seeking to capture
growth in Asian emerging markets through acquisitions, spurred
by limited business opportunities at home with ultra-low
interest rates and an ageing population.
Sumitomo Mitsui said in November it would buy an additional
15% in the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.
($1 = 23,660.0000 dong)
