  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. VietnamCommercial Bank For Industry And Trade
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTG   VN000000CTG7

VIETNAMCOMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE

(CTG)
  Report
Investor invitation notice: VietinBank Tower Project

06/13/2021 | 01:03am EDT
News6/11/2021 12:00
Investor invitation notice: VietinBank Tower Project

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) is pleased to announce:

The restructuring plan of VietinBank Tower project in Nam Thang Long New Urban Area, Hanoi ('Project') has been approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of VietinBank, in which priority is given to the option of VietinBank to transfer the entire Project and acquire the 68-storey Tower to serve as an office.

VietinBank would like to invite investors with experience, financial capacity and interest in the above Project to send us the Application of Interest, and come to work to be provided with information in order to serve investment appraisal and participation in the next stages of the Project restructuring process.

Deadline for contacting and submitting the Application of Interest: no later than July 15, 2021

Address and contact information:

Mr Tran Minh Duc, Deputy Chief of Office of the Board of Directors

Tel: 02436244846

Email: Duc.tm@vietinbank.vn

Or:

Mr Nguyen Duc Thanh

Tel: 0912800995

Email: ndthanh@vietinbank.vn

Address: VietinBank 114 Mai Hac De, Ha Noi

Sincerely yours!

VietinBank

Disclaimer

VietinBank - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 193 B 2 296 M 2 296 M
Net income 2021 17 264 B 760 M 760 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 196 968 B 8 568 M 8 667 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 562
Free-Float 14,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Binh Minh Tran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tho Duc Le Chairman
Quynh Lan Cong Tran Director-Information Technology Center
Huyen Thu Tran Director & Chief Human Resources Officer
Tan Van Tran Director
