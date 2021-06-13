Investor invitation notice: VietinBank Tower Project
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) is pleased to announce:
The restructuring plan of VietinBank Tower project in Nam Thang Long New Urban Area, Hanoi ('Project') has been approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of VietinBank, in which priority is given to the option of VietinBank to transfer the entire Project and acquire the 68-storey Tower to serve as an office.
VietinBank would like to invite investors with experience, financial capacity and interest in the above Project to send us the Application of Interest, and come to work to be provided with information in order to serve investment appraisal and participation in the next stages of the Project restructuring process.
Deadline for contacting and submitting the Application of Interest: no later than July 15, 2021
Address and contact information:
Mr Tran Minh Duc, Deputy Chief of Office of the Board of Directors
Tel: 02436244846
Email: Duc.tm@vietinbank.vn
Or:
Mr Nguyen Duc Thanh
Tel: 0912800995
Email: ndthanh@vietinbank.vn
Address: VietinBank 114 Mai Hac De, Ha Noi
Sincerely yours!
VietinBank
Disclaimer
VietinBank - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 05:02:02 UTC.