Investor invitation notice: VietinBank Tower Project

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) is pleased to announce:

The restructuring plan of VietinBank Tower project in Nam Thang Long New Urban Area, Hanoi ('Project') has been approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of VietinBank, in which priority is given to the option of VietinBank to transfer the entire Project and acquire the 68-storey Tower to serve as an office.

VietinBank would like to invite investors with experience, financial capacity and interest in the above Project to send us the Application of Interest, and come to work to be provided with information in order to serve investment appraisal and participation in the next stages of the Project restructuring process.

Deadline for contacting and submitting the Application of Interest: no later than July 15, 2021

Address and contact information:

Mr Tran Minh Duc, Deputy Chief of Office of the Board of Directors

Tel: 02436244846

Email: Duc.tm@vietinbank.vn

Or:

Mr Nguyen Duc Thanh

Tel: 0912800995

Email: ndthanh@vietinbank.vn

Address: VietinBank 114 Mai Hac De, Ha Noi

Sincerely yours!

VietinBank