    CTG   VN000000CTG7

VIETNAMCOMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE

(CTG)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
22700.00 VND   +1.34%
07:24aVietnam's central bank places lender under 'special scrutiny'
RE
10/13Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade Appoints Do Thanh Son as Deputy Chief Executive Officer
CI
10/10Viet Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade Approves Agreements with VietinBank Insurance Corporation
CI
Vietnam's central bank places lender under 'special scrutiny'

10/15/2022 | 07:24am EDT
HANOI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank, said it has placed Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) under "special scrutiny" to stabilise its operations after depositors thronged the bank's branches to withdraw money this week.

The run on SCB by depositors followed the arrest on Oct. 8 of Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City-based Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, over suspicions of ties between Lan and the bank.

SCB will operate under the supervision of the State Bank, the regulator said in a statement on Friday, with personnel from four lenders - Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV and Agribank - mobilised to help with the management.

The State Bank said it would coordinate with other relevant ministries to take necessary and comprehensive measures so that SCB, the country's fifth-largest commercial lender by deposits and assets, would operate safely.

The statement did not say how long the special scrutiny would be in place.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERCIAL BANK FOR FOREIGN TRADE OF VIETNAM 2.41% 68100 End-of-day quote.-13.58%
COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OF VIETNAM 1.69% 33000 End-of-day quote.-11.05%
VIETNAMCOMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE 1.34% 22700 End-of-day quote.-33.04%
Sales 2022 59 192 B 2 455 M 2 455 M
Net income 2022 20 630 B 855 M 855 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 109 091 B 4 524 M 4 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 25 076
Free-Float 14,3%
