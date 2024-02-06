On February 6, 2024, CF Group Management, Inc announced that it engaged in communications with View, Inc?s senior lenders and other investors regarding, among other things, restructuring the terms of the Company?s existing indebtedness, a potential divestiture of certain assets, a potential extraordinary corporate transaction or other possible transactions, and such parties have initiated communications with the Company. CF Group may, together with such persons or separately, engage in communications with, among others, members of the Company?s management, members of the Company?s board of directors, shareholders and/or debtholders of the Company, legal, financial, regulatory, technical, industry or other advisors, potential sources of financing, or other persons, regarding, among other things, the review and evaluation of strategic alternatives, the Company operations, governance and control, and other matters related to the Company and/or the CF Group? investment in the Company.

In connection with such communications, CF Group may seek to enter into a non-disclosure agreement.