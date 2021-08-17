Log in
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against View, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

08/17/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. (“View” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. View disclosed on August 16, 2021, that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual." Based on this news, shares of View dropped by more than 24% in intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
