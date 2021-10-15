Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. View, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View, Inc. - VIEW

10/15/2021 | 09:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIEW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether View and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 16, 2021, post-market, View issued a press release entitled "View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M". In the press release, View disclosed that "[t]he Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual." On this news, View's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-view-inc---view-301401644.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIEW, INC.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View,..
PR
10/15VIEW DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action La..
BU
10/15VIEW DEADLINE NOTICE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Fina..
BU
10/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Acti..
BU
10/14VIEW : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
PR
10/12VIEW UPCOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds View, Inc. Shareholder..
BU
10/12VIEW : Fremont Bank Selects View Smart Windows for New Headquarters in San Francisco Bay A..
AQ
10/12Fremont Bank Selects View Smart Windows for New Headquarters in San Francisco Bay Area
CI
10/09VIEW : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance A..
PR
10/08VIEW : Investors Have Opportunity to Lead View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEW, INC.
More recommendations