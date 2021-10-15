Log in
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II B (VIEW)

10/15/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 18, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“CF II”) securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people’s health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired View securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71,3 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 118 M 1 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart VIEW, INC.
Duration : Period :
View, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,15 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rao Mulpuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vidul Prakash Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Kailasam Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Anshu Pradham Senior Vice President-Engineering
Martin Neumann Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIEW, INC.-53.27%1 118
SAINT-GOBAIN63.76%37 523
ASSA ABLOY AB24.74%32 478
MASCO CORPORATION3.42%14 474
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.7.42%13 114
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.38.25%11 772