View, Inc. is a smart buildings platform and technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and provides electrochromic or smart glass panels, to which it adds a one-micrometer electrochromic coating. These smart glass panels, in combination with its network infrastructure, software and algorithms, intelligently adjust in response to the sun by tinting from clear to dark states, and vice versa, to minimize heat and glare without ever blocking the view. Its products include View Smart Glass, View Smart Building Platform and View Smart Building Technologies. View Smart Glass includes Insulating Glass Units (IGUs), Controls, Software and Services (CSS) and View Net. View Smart Building Platform is a platform that combines smart glass IGUs, the fabrication, unitization, and installation of the framing of those IGUs. View Smart Building Technologies includes View Immersive Experiences, View Sense, View Smart Protect, View Secure Edge, and View Remote Access, among others.