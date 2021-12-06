Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. View, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

View : Delivering Asset Value through Sustainability and Health

12/06/2021 | 11:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HomeHome Blog Blog December 6, 2021
Share:
Delivering Asset Value through Sustainability and Health

With the recent COP26 summit at a global scale and the passing of the infrastructure bill at a national level, sustainability has reemerged as a primary consideration in real estate development and operations. State and federal policies are incentivizing more sustainable building practices, while buildings preparing for re-occupancy are encountering new questions from tenants about the ability of spaces to promote occupant health following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent panel event held in New York City explored how asset value can be delivered through sustainability and health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel was hosted by the Urban Green Council, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainability in New York real estate, and View Inc., a smart building technology company transforming buildings for sustainability and health.

Speakers on the panel included Prof. Christoph Reinhart, director of the Sustainable Design Lab at MIT, and Sean Brennan, head of research at the Urban Green Council. Prof. Reinhart leads a team that built software tools used across the globe to model building performance and recently developed city-scale energy models designed to help policymakers and Community Resource Exchange (CRE) leaders adapt to a changing climate. Sean Brennan leads Urban Green's research team and is responsible for identifying and executing studies that reveal industry trends and influence building design. He has worked in the energy and utility space for over ten years and has specialized in building science and analysis. Dr. Piers MacNaughton, VP of Health Strategy at View Inc, moderated the panel discussion.

The pandemic has altered building use and occupancy patterns. Brennan shared data from Google that showed an 80% dip in NYC office occupancy during the pandemic and currently shows occupancy rates 40% below baseline levels. High vacancy rates increase pressure to create spaces that will bring occupants and tenants back to the city. Buildings will need to be of higher quality to entice tenants to return to working and living in Manhattan. The panel explored whether this flight to quality can and will be monetized.

The proposed infrastructure bill and upcoming reconciliation packages include provisions that incentivize sustainable building strategies at a federal level. Despite having such influential incentivization plans in place, the current retrofit rate is 1%, well below what is needed to meet science-based carbon emission targets.

Local ordinances in New York City both reward and penalize buildings for their sustainability performance. For example, Local Law 97, part of the Climate Mobilization Act, and Mayor de Blasio's larger New York City Green New Deal were passed in April 2019. Under LL97, most buildings that do not limit greenhouse gas emissions and meet specific energy efficiency goals by 2024 will be subject to fines. Conversely, buildings that wish to retrofit their systems can take advantage of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, a program that funds improvements to the energy efficiency and sustainability of commercial property owners' buildings. Recently, 111 Wall Street became the first building in New York City to utilize C-PACE financing.

As part of the movement towards sustainable buildings through LL97, there is pressure to reduce energy consumption but not necessarily to promote occupant health and wellness. For example, heat pumps, building electrification, boiler replacements, and insulation provide substantive energy savings but do not meaningfully impact the end-user. During the retrofit process, developers should consider repositioning the asset to deliver at the same time an enhanced occupant experience. This will ultimately translate into faster lease velocity, higher rents, and potentially greater tenant density.

View Smart Windows, for example, decrease buildings' HVAC and energy usage through predictively tinting windows along the sun's path. At the same time, smart windows also eliminate the need for blinds to combat glare while increasing occupants' thermal and visual comfort and access to views of the outside. Both the creation of high-quality spaces and the need for sustainable buildings can be addressed through the addition of a single amenity, View Smart Windows.

Learn more about View

Written by View, Inc.

Disclaimer

View Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIEW, INC.
12/06VIEW : Delivering Asset Value through Sustainability and Health
PU
12/02View, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
GL
11/19View Gets Nasdaq Notice Due to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q
MT
11/19VIEW : Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing ..
PU
11/19VIEW, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
11/19View, Inc. Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed ..
AQ
11/18View Smart Windows Selected for Mission Group's Transformational New Development in Kel..
GL
11/18View Smart Windows Selected for Mission Group's Transformational New Development in Kel..
GL
11/18View Smart Windows Selected for Mission Group?S Transformational New Development in Kel..
CI
11/17Goldman Sachs Lowers View Inc to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $5 From $6
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,9 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart VIEW, INC.
Duration : Period :
View, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rao Mulpuri Chief Executive Officer
Amy S. Reeves Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harold E. Hughes Executive Chairman
Sridhar Kailasam Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Anshu Pradham Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIEW, INC.-64.97%842
SAINT-GOBAIN56.91%34 016
ASSA ABLOY AB30.22%31 489
MASCO CORPORATION24.69%16 783
TREX COMPANY, INC.61.45%15 515
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.21.38%14 080