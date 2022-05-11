View Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its cash position of $201 million as of the end of Q1 2022 with no substantial debt on its balance sheet. When the Company issues its 2021 financial statements, it anticipates that its reported cash outflow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, ranged from $260 million to $270 million.

The Company anticipates that it will be disclosing substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, as the Company does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and meet its obligations for at least twelve months from the expected issuance date of its 2021 financial statements. While the Company will look to raise capital, there can be no assurance that the necessary financing will be available or will be available on terms acceptable to the Company.

As previously reported, the investigation of the Company’s Audit Committee into its previously reported warranty accrual is now complete. View continues to make substantial progress with its financial restatement and related filings.

To date, outside of the previously reported misstatements in warranty-related accruals, no material errors have been identified in the restatement process, which remains subject to the completion of the Company’s financial close process and the completion of the financial statement audit.

As previously reported, Nasdaq has granted View a stay of delisting through the end of May 2022 and completion of its delinquent filings will allow View to regain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. The Company will announce an earnings date and dial-in details closer to the date of expected filing.

