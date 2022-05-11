Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. View, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.360 USD   -0.73%
02:14aView Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022
GL
02:14aView Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022
GL
04/25View Smart Windows to Enhance Employee Health and Sustainability at Credit Union of Colorado's New Denver-Area Headquarters
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

View Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022

05/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILPITAS, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its cash position of $201 million as of the end of Q1 2022 with no substantial debt on its balance sheet. When the Company issues its 2021 financial statements, it anticipates that its reported cash outflow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, ranged from $260 million to $270 million.

The Company anticipates that it will be disclosing substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, as the Company does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and meet its obligations for at least twelve months from the expected issuance date of its 2021 financial statements. While the Company will look to raise capital, there can be no assurance that the necessary financing will be available or will be available on terms acceptable to the Company. 

As previously reported, the investigation of the Company’s Audit Committee into its previously reported warranty accrual is now complete. View continues to make substantial progress with its financial restatement and related filings.

To date, outside of the previously reported misstatements in warranty-related accruals, no material errors have been identified in the restatement process, which remains subject to the completion of the Company’s financial close process and the completion of the financial statement audit.

As previously reported, Nasdaq has granted View a stay of delisting through the end of May 2022 and completion of its delinquent filings will allow View to regain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. The Company will announce an earnings date and dial-in details closer to the date of expected filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain materials View files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by View, other than statements of historical fact, contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management’s beliefs, that are subject to change. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be achieved; these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond View’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. View’s business is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in View’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, as amended on February 23, 2021, which is incorporated by reference into its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 12, 2021. View undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

For further information:

Investors: 
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
IR@View.com
408-493-1358

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about VIEW, INC.
02:14aView Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022
GL
02:14aView Discloses Cash Balance of $201M as of End of Q1 2022
GL
04/25View Smart Windows to Enhance Employee Health and Sustainability at Credit Union of Col..
AQ
04/25View Smart Windows to Enhance Employee Health and Sustainability At Credit Union of Col..
CI
04/13VIEW : NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with..
PU
04/13VIEW, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Nasdaq Grants View Stay on Delisting Through the End of May to Restate Financial Report..
MT
04/13NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with Vie..
AQ
04/11View Smart Windows installed at Amazon office in Redmond
GL
04/11View Smart Windows installed at Amazon office in Redmond
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,0 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart VIEW, INC.
Duration : Period :
View, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rao Mulpuri Chief Executive Officer
Amy S. Reeves Chief Financial Officer
Delos M. Cosgrove Chairman
Sridhar Kailasam Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Anshu Pradham Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIEW, INC.-65.22%295
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-16.11%28 496
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.34%25 474
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-0.54%12 719
MASCO CORPORATION-23.44%12 547
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-24.45%11 332