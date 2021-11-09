View, Inc. Provides Update on Audit Committee Independent Investigation and 2021 Revenue Guidance - Form 8-K

View, Inc. Provides Update on Audit Committee Independent Investigation and 2021 Revenue Guidance

MILPITAS, Calif., November 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, "View"), the leader in smart building technologies, today provided an update on its previously disclosed Audit Committee independent investigation, an update on 2021 revenue guidance and the Company's continuing business momentum.

Audit Committee Substantially Completes its Independent Investigation

The Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors has now substantially completed its independent investigation and has concluded that the Company's previously reported liabilities associated with all warranty-related obligations and the cost of revenue associated with the recognition of those liabilities were materially misstated. As a result, the Company will be restating its previously issued 2019 and 2020 annual and certain unaudited interim financial statements and its Q1 2021 and 2020 unaudited interim financial statements.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had previously reported a warranty-related accrual of $22 million to cover its expected obligations over the course of the ten-year product warranty period. Following the Audit Committee independent investigation, the Company now expects to restate its warranty-related accrual as of March 31, 2021, to an amount in the range of $40 to $58 million over the course of the same ten-year product warranty period.

Similarly, the Company expects to restate its warranty-related accrual to an amount in the range of $46 to $70 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to the previously recorded amount of $26 million and $38 to $55 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to the previously recorded amount of $23 million. These ranges reflect the company's estimates of its obligations over the course of the ten-year warranty periods, and are based on management judgments, statistical model, and contemporaneous information. For further details regarding the findings from the independent investigation, the misstatement of the warranty liability estimates and changes in Directors and Officers, please see the company's current report on Form 8-K, filed on November 9, 2021.

The Company plans to file its Quarterly Reports for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021 and to issue its restated financial statements with the SEC as soon as practicable.

Following the Audit Committee's independent investigation, Harold Hughes, a View board member since June 2013 and former CFO of Intel, was appointed as Executive Chair of View on November 8, 2021. Harold will work closely with the management team to recruit a new CFO and to build the financial systems and controls needed to scale View into a world-class company.

Amy Reeves, View's Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as our interim CFO and will work closely with Harold. Amy joined View in June 2021. Prior to joining View, Amy spent over 19 years at Wright Medical Group N.V. in various financial and accounting roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Global Controller from 2019 until June 2021. Prior to joining Wright Medical, Amy was an accountant in the auditing division of Arthur Andersen, LLP. Amy holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi and is a Certified Public Accountant.

