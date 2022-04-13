Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. View, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIEW   US92671V1061

VIEW, INC.

(VIEW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.620 USD   +3.85%
05:05pVIEW : NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with View's Expected Timeline to Become Current with Filings - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pVIEW, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aNasdaq Grants View Stay on Delisting Through the End of May to Restate Financial Reports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

View : NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with View's Expected Timeline to Become Current with Filings - Form 8-K

04/13/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with View's Expected Timeline to Become Current with Filings

April 13, 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) ("View" or the "Company"), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that Nasdaq has granted View a stay of delisting through the end of May 2022, consistent with View's expected timeline to become current with filings.

View reiterates its expectation to complete its financial restatement and release full year 2021 and Q1 2022 results in May. This includes the Company's restated 2019, 2020 and Q1 2021 financial statements, as well as its Q2 2021, Q3 2021, full year 2021 and Q1 2022 financial statements.

Completion of filings would allow View to regain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. The company will announce an earnings date and dial-in details closer to the date of expected filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain materials View files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by View, other than statements of historical fact, contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management's beliefs, that are subject to change. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be achieved; these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond View's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. View's business is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in View's definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, as amended on February 23, 2021, which is incorporated by reference into its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 12, 2021. View undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

For further information:

Investors:

Samuel Meehan

View, Inc.

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

Disclaimer

View Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIEW, INC.
05:05pVIEW : NASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with..
PU
04:58pVIEW, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aNasdaq Grants View Stay on Delisting Through the End of May to Restate Financial Report..
MT
07:00aNASDAQ Grants View, Inc. Stay of Delisting through End of May 2022, Consistent with Vie..
AQ
04/11View Smart Windows installed at Amazon office in Redmond
GL
04/11View Smart Windows installed at Amazon office in Redmond
GL
04/11View Inc. Announces Amazon Completes Installation of View Smart Windows At Amazon Offic..
CI
04/08View Partners with InnSpire to Offer Contactless Guest Experience at Vancouver, British..
GL
04/08View, Inc Partners with InnSpire to Offer Contactless Guest Experience at Vancouver, Br..
CI
04/05View Smart Windows Will Enable 10 World Trade to Become the Healthiest and Most Sustain..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67,9 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart VIEW, INC.
Duration : Period :
View, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,56 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rao Mulpuri Chief Executive Officer
Amy S. Reeves Chief Financial Officer
Delos M. Cosgrove Chairman
Sridhar Kailasam Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Anshu Pradham Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIEW, INC.-60.10%339
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-15.82%29 496
ASSA ABLOY AB-10.17%29 078
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.54%12 683
MASCO CORPORATION-28.60%11 748
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-20.53%11 351