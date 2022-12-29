View : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

A.

(i) Notwithstanding any provision of the Notes or the Indenture to the contrary, and subject to paragraph E below, any Notice of Conversion (as defined in the Indenture) with respect to the Notes delivered by or on behalf of the Investors (or any Investor Holder) shall be deemed automatically not to have been so delivered, and the Company shall have no obligation to deliver any shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the " Common Stock ") or make any other delivery with respect to such Notice of Conversion, to the extent that the delivery of any shares of Common Stock or any other security otherwise deliverable upon such conversion would result in the Investors, together with their affiliates or other persons whose beneficial ownership would be aggregated with the Investors' (the " Investor Holders "), in the aggregate, having "beneficial ownership," as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, including the definition of any "group" of which any of the Investors are a member (" Beneficial Ownership "), of shares of Common Stock in excess of the Beneficial Ownership Limitation (as defined below).