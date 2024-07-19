Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 15, 2024, Viewbix Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), filed an Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company (the "Amendment") to effect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). The Amendment became effective upon filing.

On June 9, 2024, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") unanimously approved, and on June 10, 2024, stockholders holding approximately 75.56% of the Company's voting power, approved, by written consent, the Amendment, to implement a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock, by a ratio of not less than 1-for-3 and not greater than 1-for-6, without a corresponding decrease to the Corporation's authorized shares of Common Stock, with the exact ratio of the Reverse Stock Split to be determined by the Board. On July 10, 2024, the Board determined that the exact ratio of the Reverse Stock Split is 1-for-4.

On July 15, 2024, upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every four (4) outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock were, without any further action by the Company, or any holder thereof, converted into, and automatically became, one (1) share of the Company's Common Stock.

As a result of the effectiveness of the Amendment and the Reverse Stock Split, 18,839,686 shares of the Company's Common Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split were converted into approximately 4,709,922 shares of the Company's Common Stock. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Any fractional shares of Common Stock resulting from the Reverse Stock Split were rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Reverse Stock Split did not change the par value of the Common Stock or the number of authorized shares of Common Stock, which was 490,000,000 shares of Common Stock immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of shares of the Company's Common Stock that may be purchased upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, options, or other securities convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, shares of our Common Stock, and the exercise or conversion prices for these securities, have also be ratably adjusted in accordance with their terms.

A copy of the Certificate of Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.