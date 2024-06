Viewbix Inc, formerly Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc, is an Israel-based video analytics and technology company. The Company provides Vsense, which is a video marketing platform. Vsense allows companies to drive a return on investment (ROI) from their videos while providing insights into viewer engagement. The Company enables users to create video players. It also offers solutions that incorporate templates and editing capabilities enabling subscribers to customize their videos with calls to action across digital platforms.

Sector Software