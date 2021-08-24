ViewRay : Amsterdam University Medical Centers establishes same-day ablative treatment service using MRIdian® to Streamline the Patient Experience.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the clinical team at Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Amsterdam UMC) has started offering "same-day ablative treatment" using MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) for patients who are eligible for single fraction MRI-guided radiation therapy. Three patients under treatment for lung tumors were the first to benefit from this program. Typically, patients undergoing radiation therapy are required to make several visits to the hospital from consultation, through planning scan to multiple treatments. This program significantly reduces the burden of multiple trips to the hospital, by combining the initial clinical consultation, simulation, treatment planning and delivery, all within a single visit.

At Amsterdam UMC, nearly 50 patients have been treated with a single ablative fraction on the MRIdian. By optimizing departmental logistics, the Amsterdam UMC team consolidates the patient treatment planning activities, including a single fraction treatment into a single visit. In addition to lung, Amsterdam UMC is extending this same-day ablative treatment service to adrenal, renal and other tumor sites.

"The MRIdian system's integrated software and on-table adaptive workflow facilitates stereotactic delivery (single fraction) in patients with thoracic or abdominal tumors. This is particularly beneficial for patients who live some distance from the hospital where multiple visits would be burdensome," said Dr. Frank Lagerwaard, M.D., Ph.D., clinical lead of the MRIdian program at the Radiation Oncology Departments Amsterdam UMC.

"Our workflow involves a detailed MR simulation on the MRIdian system as the first step in determining the delivery strategy. This is followed by a streamlined process and workflow within the integrated MRIdian software that allows a treatment plan to be generated within two hours. Thereafter, high precision delivery is possible using patient–controlled video-assisted breath-holds. All patients have tolerated the one-stop ablative service well," said Dr. Miguel Palacios, lead physicist of the MRIdian program.

Amsterdam UMC commenced treating patients with MRIdian in May 2016 and has now treated more than 1,200 patients using stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) for prostate, pancreatic, lung, liver, and kidney cancers. Approximately 165 of these patients were treated for lung cancer. The MRIdian system's ability for daily plan adaptation and real-time soft-tissue tracking and automated beam gating capabilities are essential features.

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable nearby organs-at-risk and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissues, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

More than 14,300 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 45 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

The opinions and clinical experiences discussed herein are specific to the featured physicians and are for information purposes only.

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

