ViewRay Announces Conference Call for Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results to be held Pre-Market opening on April 13, 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
DENVER, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (888) 886-7786. The confirmation number is 56031524. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-webinars.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website under "Events and Webinars".

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-announces-conference-call-for-preliminary-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-to-be-held-pre-market-opening-on-april-13-2023-301796074.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
