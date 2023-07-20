ViewRay, Inc.(NasdaqGM:VRAY) dropped from S&P TMI Index

ViewRay, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing the MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. The MRIdian MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System integrates diagnostic MR imaging with radiation therapy delivery to enable on-table adaptive treatments with real-time tissue tracking and automatic beam gating. The MRIdian is comprised of three components, namely magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, radiation delivery system, and integrated treatment planning and delivery software. MRIdian employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that targets tumors from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. MRIdian offers MR-guided imaging that provides tissue visualization compared to cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), to enable contouring and reduced margins. The Company has installed approximately 56 MRIdian systems at hospitals, which are used to treat a variety of solid tumors.