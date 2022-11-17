Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ViewRay, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRAY   US92672L1070

VIEWRAY, INC.

(VRAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:57 2022-11-17 pm EST
4.735 USD   +2.49%
12:29pViewray : Investor Day Presentation
PU
07:37aB. Riley Resumes ViewRay With Buy Rating, $8 Price Target
MT
11/14Viewray, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ViewRay : Investor Day Presentation

11/17/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR DAY

ViewRay

NOV. 17

2022

INVESTOR DAY

ViewRay

NOV. 17

2022

Forward-looking statements and disclaimer

Forward-looking statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2022, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, disruptions in the supply or changes in costs of raw materials, labor, product components or transportation services as a result of inflation, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Individual customer and patient results are illustrative only and are not predictive of future results. The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured physicians and the featured patients and are for information purposes only. Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

ViewRay issued a press release and presentation for today's call. The presentation can be viewed live on the webcast or downloaded from the "financial events and webinars" portion of our website at www.investors.viewray.com. The call is being broadcast and webcast live, and a replay will be available for 14 days. Listeners are cautioned that comments made by management during this presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statement due to numerous factors. For a description of these risks and uncertainties, please see ViewRay's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other SEC filings. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information accurate only as of today, November 1, 2022. ViewRay undertakes no obligation to revise or otherwise update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Medical advice disclaimer: ViewRay is a medical device manufacturer and cannot and does not recommend specific treatment approaches. Individual results may vary.

Financial disclosure: Dr. Hoffe, Dr. Frakes, Dr. Kotecha, Dr. Camilleri, Dr. Srivastava, Dr. Good, Dr. Nagar, Dr. Mittauer, Dr. Moghanki, & Genesis Care have either received consulting fees and/or research grants from ViewRay, Inc. or include participation on the Medical Advisory Board of ViewRay, Inc. ViewRay and Katie Couric Media entered a partnership where ViewRay may pay fees for KCM sponsored materials.

©2022 ViewRay Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

4

AGENDA

  • Welcome and overview

Scott Drake, President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Commercial update

Paul Ziegler, Chief Commercial Officer

  • Clinical update

Martin Fuss, MD, Chief Medical Officer

  • KOL panel

Dr. S. Hoffe, Dr. H. Nagar, Dr. J. Good, Paul Gearing Moderator: Hailey Austin, Director, Clinical Operations

  • Financial outlook

Zach Stassen, Chief Financial Officer

  • Q&A
  • Product demo and reception

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ViewRay Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIEWRAY, INC.
12:29pViewray : Investor Day Presentation
PU
07:37aB. Riley Resumes ViewRay With Buy Rating, $8 Price Target
MT
11/14Viewray, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
11/14ViewRay Expands Access to Non-Dilutive Capital With New Debt Facility
PR
11/14ViewRay, Inc. Announces Term Loan and Revolving Line of Credit Agreement with MidCap Fi..
CI
11/14ViewRay® to Participate in the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
PR
11/10ViewRay® to Present at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
PR
11/02VIEWRAY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/02ViewRay's Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Climbs; Lifts Bottom End of 2022 Revenue Outlook Ran..
MT
11/01Viewray : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEWRAY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100 M - -
Net income 2022 -107 M - -
Net cash 2022 74,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 838 M 838 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart VIEWRAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
ViewRay, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEWRAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,62 $
Average target price 6,93 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott William Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Stassen Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Chairman
James F. Dempsey Chief Scientific Officer
Martin Fuss Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIEWRAY, INC.-16.15%838
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.67%211 214
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.10%193 755
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.47%92 954
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.14%61 561
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.76%59 908