Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ViewRay, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRAY   US92672L1070

VIEWRAY, INC.

(VRAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
3.640 USD   -1.36%
06:31aViewRay to host Investor Day
PR
09/20MD Anderson Cancer Center Selects ViewRay to Expand MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Program
PR
09/20MD Anderson Cancer Center Selects Viewray to Expand MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Program
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ViewRay to host Investor Day

10/03/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today plans to host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City, NY.

The event will feature presentations from the ViewRay leadership team on business progress and future plans.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on ViewRay's website. To register for the webcast please visit ViewRay's website.

About ViewRay®
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-to-host-investor-day-301638404.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIEWRAY, INC.
06:31aViewRay to host Investor Day
PR
09/20MD Anderson Cancer Center Selects ViewRay to Expand MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Program
PR
09/20MD Anderson Cancer Center Selects Viewray to Expand MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Program
CI
09/13Transcript : ViewRay, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Heal..
CI
09/09ViewRay® to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
PR
09/08GenesisCare Purchases Two Additional ViewRay MRIdian MRI-guided Radiotherapy Systems fo..
PR
09/08GenesisCare Purchases Two Additional ViewRay MRIdian MRI-guided Radiotherapy Systems fo..
CI
09/07Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
09/07ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System Secures Approval In China
MT
09/07Viewray, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIEWRAY, INC.
More recommendations