Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Vifor Pharma    VIFN   CH0364749348

VIFOR PHARMA

(VIFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vifor Pharma : Appoints Gregory Oakes as President North America and Member of the Executive Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced the appointment of Gregory Oakes as EVP, President North America and member of the Vifor Pharma Executive Committee as of September 1, 2020.

Gregory Oakes has a proven track record of building and leading organizations across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies and has extensive launch and US Market Access experience. He joins from Amgen where he served as Corporate Vice President, Global Integration Lead for Otezla. In this role, he led the integration and commercialization of the $2B brand and successfully positioned it for sustained growth.

Prior to Amgen, Greg was Corporate Vice President and US General Manager at Celgene and previously held several executive positions at Novartis in the US. He began his career at Schering-Plough (Merck) where he worked in executive roles both in the US and Europe.

He received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Marketing and Business Administration from Edinboro University, both in the US.

Gregory Oakes succeeds Patrick Treanor who joined Relypsa in 2015 to establish the sales organisation for the US launch of Veltassa®. For the past two years as President US, Patrick was instrumental in leading the commercialisation strategy of Veltassa® and aiding Vifor in the integration of Relypsa towards our goal of becoming the leader in nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. Patrick has decided for personal reasons to pursue opportunities outside of Vifor Pharma.

Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments; “We are delighted that Gregory will join Vifor Pharma as President North America. He has a proven track record of overseeing highly successful acquisitions, growing product portfolios across multiple therapeutic areas and brings a wealth of commercialisation experience. We look forward to working with him to successfully drive and execute our ambitious growth plans in the US.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Patrick for his dedicated leadership and outstanding contributions to our success over the past 5 years. Patrick played a pivotal role in the success and integration of Relypsa and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours, both professionally and personally.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIFOR PHARMA
01:01aVIFOR PHARMA : Appoints Gregory Oakes as President North America and Member of t..
BU
08/06VIFOR PHARMA GROUP : Reports Continued Growth in H1 2020
BU
05/19VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce topline data from phase-II LUMINA-1 trial of..
AQ
05/19CHEMOCENTRYX : and VFMCRP Announce Topline Data from Phase II LUMINA-1 Trial of ..
AQ
05/18VIFOR PHARMA : VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce topline data from phase-II LUMIN..
BU
05/18VIFOR PHARMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14VIFOR PHARMA : 92nd Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting
BU
05/06VIFOR PHARMA : announces Akebia's Positive top-line results from global phase-II..
AQ
05/05VIFOR PHARMA : Announces Akebia's Positive Top-Line Results From Global Phase-II..
BU
04/22Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Announce Posi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 983 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2020 246 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2020 218 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 8 660 M 9 602 M 9 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 733
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart VIFOR PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Vifor Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIFOR PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 161,50 CHF
Last Close Price 133,45 CHF
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianni Zampieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefan Schulze President & Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Theurillat Chairman
Colin Bond Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Henning Jensen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIFOR PHARMA-24.46%9 602
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%404 507
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.16%296 641
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.25%216 629
PFIZER, INC.-3.24%210 661
NOVARTIS AG-14.94%190 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group