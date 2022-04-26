Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Vifor Pharma AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIFN   CH0364749348

VIFOR PHARMA AG

(VIFN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/26 11:31:02 am EDT
170.30 CHF   -0.61%
11:47a94th Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting
BU
04/20CSL Prices $4 Billion of Bonds in US Debt Market
MT
04/20PAUL RAMSAY : KKR-led group offers record $14.8 billion bid for Australia's Ramsay Health
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

94th Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting

04/26/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

  • Shareholders agreed to the Board of Directors’ recommendations for all proposed resolutions
  • Dividend of CHF 2.00 approved
  • All Board members re-elected and Conditional Board of Directors appointed, effective as from the date of the settlement of the tender offer by CSL Behring AG

Regulatory News:

At today’s 94th Annual General Meeting of Vifor Pharma Ltd., shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting was again held in accordance with the Ordinance 3 and the COVID-19 Act and has been reconfirmed in view of the current status of the tender offer launched by CSL Behring AG. Shareholders exercised their rights exclusively through the independent proxy.

Shareholder approvals
Shareholders approved the Annual Report and the Annual Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma Ltd. and the consolidated Financial Statements of Vifor Pharma for 2021 by a large majority, as well as the 2021 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. In addition, shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the business year 2021. A dividend of CHF 2.00, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved and will be paid to shareholders from 3 May 2022 on.

Re-election of Board of Directors
The Annual General Meeting confirmed Chairman Jacques Theurillat and the other members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Hon. Dr. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, Dr. Alexandre LeBeaut, Dr. Sue Mahony, Åsa Riisberg and Kim Stratton in office, as well as Dr. Sue Mahony (Chair), Prof. Hon. Dr. Michel Burnier and Dr. Romeo Cerutti to the Remuneration Committee.

Conditional new elections to the Board, effective as from settlement date
In addition, the Annual General Meeting conditionally elected Paul McKenzie (elected Chairman), Greg Boss, John Levy, Joy Linton, Markus Stämpfli and Elizabeth Walker as new members of the Board of Directors, to become effective as from the date of settlement under the terms of the tender offer of CSL Behring AG as of 18 January 2022. Greg Boss, Joy Linton and Elizabeth Walker have been conditionally elected to the Remuneration Committee.

About Vifor Pharma Group
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency and nephrology. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions across iron, dialysis, nephrology and rare conditions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe, chronic and rare diseases lead better, healthier lives. It specializes in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and includes the companies: Vifor Pharma, Sanifit Therapeutics, and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIFOR PHARMA AG
11:47a94th Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting
BU
04/20CSL Prices $4 Billion of Bonds in US Debt Market
MT
04/20PAUL RAMSAY : KKR-led group offers record $14.8 billion bid for Australia's Ramsay Health
RE
04/04Vifor Pharma Reports Long-Term Potassium Control from Phase 3b Trial for Veltassa
MT
04/04DIAMOND TRIAL : Veltassa® enables patients to achieve long-term potassium control and opti..
BU
04/04Vifor Pharma Ag Announces Full Results from Its Phase-IIIb Diamond Trial
CI
03/30VIFOR PHARMA AG(SWX : VIFN) dropped from Swiss Performance Index (Price Return)
CI
03/28Australia's CSL Closes Public Tender Offer for Vifor Pharma
MT
03/28Publication of definitive end result for Vifor Pharma tender offer
BU
03/24VAT To Replace Vifor Pharma On Swiss Leader Index
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIFOR PHARMA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 010 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net income 2022 315 M 328 M 328 M
Net cash 2022 639 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,2x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 11 119 M 11 602 M 11 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart VIFOR PHARMA AG
Duration : Period :
Vifor Pharma AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIFOR PHARMA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 171,35 CHF
Average target price 156,13 CHF
Spread / Average Target -8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shah Abbas Hussain Chief Executive Officer
Alexandros Sigalas Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Theurillat Chairman
Klaus Henning Jensen Chief Medical Officer
Frédéric Zwahlen Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIFOR PHARMA AG5.61%11 602
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.73%489 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.90%307 419
ABBVIE INC.15.44%276 070
PFIZER, INC.-17.10%275 263
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.25%257 349