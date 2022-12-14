Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Vifor Pharma AG
  News
  Summary
    VIFN   CH0364749348

VIFOR PHARMA AG

(VIFN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-13 am EST
160.60 CHF   -1.11%
01:01aCancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor Pharma AG
BU
11/28Ferinject® approved in Chinafor the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients
BU
11/25Iron Deficiency Day 2022 : CSL Vifor calls to take iron seriously
BU
Cancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor Pharma AG

12/14/2022 | 01:01am EST
Last trading day of Vifor registered shares: 22 December 2022

Delisting date of Vifor registered shares: 23 December 2022

Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma AG ("Vifor") announced today that the Commercial Court St. Gallen has cancelled (kraftlos erklärt) all remaining publicly held registered shares of Vifor with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (each a "Vifor Share"). The Commercial Court's decision has become legally effective (rechtskräftig) and is published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt; SHAB) by the Commercial Court.

Vifor further announced today that SIX Exchange Regulation AG has determined the last trading day and the delisting date of the Vifor Shares at and from SIX Swiss Exchange as follows:

Last trading day: 22 December 2022

Delisting date: 23 December 2022

As a result of the cancellation of the remaining publicly held Vifor Shares, each holder of cancelled Vifor Shares is entitled to a compensation of USD 179.25 in cash per cancelled Vifor Share. The envisaged settlement date for payment of such compensation against delivery of the cancelled Vifor Shares is 28 December 2022.

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology & rare disease. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care).

The parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 30,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, "estimate", "aim", “project”, “forecast”, “estimate”, "risk", “likely”, “intend”, “outlook”, “should”, “could”, "would", “may”, "will", "continue", "plan", "probability", "indicative", "seek", “target”, “plan” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Any such statements, opinions and estimates in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and contingencies subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance and estimates. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are not indications, guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of CSL and Vifor and their officers, employees, agents and advisors, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This announcement is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire or sell securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It does not constitute an invitation or offer to apply for securities. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. CSL and Vifor are not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in securities.

# # #


© Business Wire 2022
