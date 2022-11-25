Iron Deficiency Day 2022: CSL Vifor calls to take iron seriously

Iron Deficiency Day unites a strong international coalition raising awareness on the serious health impact of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia1

This year, the focus is on importance of early diagnosis and treatment in chronic heart failure patients

Tomorrow is Iron Deficiency Day. For the eighth consecutive year, CSL Vifor is supporting a growing alliance of international organizations including the Heart Failure Policy Network, European Kidney Health Alliance, Global Heart Hub and Croí the West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation to advocate people at risk to listen to their body, to take iron seriously and to take control over their health by seeking early diagnosis and medical help from their physician.

“We are pleased to join our patients, healthcare professionals and partners in supporting Iron Deficiency Day 2022, a call for people around the world to get informed and to understand what can happen when iron levels are not properly managed,” said Hervé Gisserot, General Manager of CSL Vifor. “We are dedicated to building awareness of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia, to help patients understand their symptoms, improve access and ultimately receive appropriate treatment.”

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia affect one in every two chronic heart failure patients 2,3 and is associated with reduced quality of life4, reduced exercise capacity and increased risk of hospitalization5. Despite the serious consequences and high prevalence of iron deficiency, the condition remains under-recognized6.

The importance of iron for the health of heart failure patients was recently highlighted in the new whitepaper “Heart Failure, an inconvenient truth” which advocates for an extension of current heart failure management strategies to include and increasingly focus on improving quality of life. This includes early diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency.

“Iron deficiency is a highly prevalent and serious condition among heart failure patients and has a significant impact on their quality of life,”, said Steven Macari, President of AVEC France and co-author of Heart Failure, an inconvenient truth. “It is easily diagnosed and treatable, yet many primary care professionals often overlook symptoms of iron deficiency like fatigue and breathlessness as expected comorbidities of heart failure, and it is often the proactive empowered patient who informs and suggests to be tested. It is therefore vital that we inform practitioners around the importance of diagnosing and treating iron deficiency in patients at risk, and that patient organizations inform their members.”

Iron Deficiency Day is endorsed by multiple international organizations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Russia and for the first time in Slovakia.

About “Heart Failure, an inconvenient truth”

The whitepaper “Heart Failure, an inconvenient truth” is based on a pan-European survey among more than 600 heart failure patients and has been developed together with Pumping Marvellous (UK), AVEC (FR), Herzschwäche Deutschland (DE), The Patients Voice (NL), and Vintura. The aim of the paper, which was funded by CSL Vifor, is to advocate for a better quality of life in heart failure. It can be downloaded here: (https://www.viforpharma.com/sites/vifor-corp/files/White%20paper%20_heart%20failure_V10.2_Digital.pdf)

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology & rare disease. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care).

The parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 30,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com.

Takeironseriously.com is intended to provide educational information to an international audience outside the US; it is available in 14 languages. All information on the site is intended for educational purposes only and should not be used to replace a discussion with a healthcare professional. All decisions regarding patient care must be handled by a healthcare professional and be made based on the unique needs of each patient.

About iron deficiency

Iron plays a vital role in many bodily processes, including the production of red blood cells, effective heart and brain function, and the prevention of infection and illness. Without enough iron, the body is unable to function properly. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia is estimated to affect one in three people worldwide7, yet despite the serious consequences and high prevalence8, it remains an under-recognized condition.

Although iron deficiency can affect anyone, it is most prevalent in premenopausal women, pregnant woman and children under five9. Left untreated, it can develop into iron deficiency anemia. The effects of iron deficiency differ from person to person but can be linked to an overall decline in general health and well-being10. Even without anemia, iron deficiency can be debilitating, exacerbate an underlying chronic disease and lead to increased morbidity and mortality10. Common symptoms include fatigue10, 12, 13 pale skin12, brittle nails12, 14, craving non-food items such as dirt, clay and ice15, and an inability to concentrate10, 16. In children, iron deficiency can significantly impair cognitive and motor development17.

The World Health Organization has published new guidelines to help the detection of iron deficiency and iron overload. These guidelines provide global, evidence-informed recommendations on the use of indicators for assessing iron status and application of the use of ferritin concentrations, an indicator of iron storage. Find more here: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240000124

