    VIFN   CH0364749348

VIFOR PHARMA AG

(VIFN)
VIFOR PHARMA : Annual Report 2021 – Full Version
PU
01:36aVifor Pharma's FY21 Earnings Up 5% As Iron Deficiency Drug's Sales Rebound
MT
01:01aVifor Pharma reports sustained growth in 2021
BU
Vifor Pharma : Annual Report 2021 – Full Version

02/17/2022
VIFOR

PHARMA

ANNUAL

REPORT

2021

CONTENTS

TABLE OF

ON THE COVER

Kathryn - age 36, first experienced kidney disease and hyperkalemia as a young teenag- er. She later underwent kidney transplant surgery and her father, pictured, was her organ donor. Today, she actively manages her health together with her medical care team.

Learn more about Kathryn's journey at Viforpharma/patientstories.com

2

Vifor Pharma Ltd. | Annual Report 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Letter to Shareholders
  1. Performance overview
  1. Our company

PORTFOLIO

IRON FRANCHISE

  1. Ferinject®/Injectafer®
  1. Venofer®
  1. Maltofer®

DIALYSIS

  1. Mircera®
  2. Retacrit®
  1. Vadadustat
  2. Velphoro®
  3. Korsuva™/ Kapruvia® (difelikefalin)
  1. SNF472

NEPHRO & RARE

  1. Veltassa®
  1. Rayaldee®
  2. Tavneos® (avacopan)
  1. Sparsentan
  2. ANG-3777
  1. Vamifeport (VIT-2763)
  2. INS-3001
  3. NephThera

GOVERNANCE

  1. Group structure and shareholders
  2. Structure of the share capital

51 The Board of Directors

  1. Management and areas of responsibility
  1. Shareholders' rights to participate
  2. Change of control and protective measures
  1. Vifor Pharma Group compliance network
  2. Management information and monitoring tools of the Board of Directors
  3. Auditors
  4. Information policy
  1. Members of the Executive Committee
  1. Members of the Board of Directors

REMUNERATION

78 Chairwoman's overview

  1. Philosophy and approach to remuneration
  1. Governance
  1. Board and Executive remuneration
  1. Remuneration awarded in 2021 and 2020
  2. Outlook: Remuneration model for 2022
  1. Overview of executive remuneration in 2021 and 2020
  1. Statutory auditor's report

FINANCE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Consolidated statement of income
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated statement of financial position
  4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  5. Consolidated statement of cash flows

108 Notes to the consolidated financial statements

156 Statutory auditor's report

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VIFOR PHARMA LTD.

  1. Statement of income
  2. Statement of financial position
  3. Notes to the financial statements
  1. Statutory auditor's report
  1. UPCOMING DATES
  2. CONTACT INFORMATION

H I G H L I G H T S

P O R T F O L I O

G O V E R N A N C E

R E M U N E R AT I O N

F I N A N C E

Vifor Pharma Ltd. | Annual Report 2021

3

C H A P T E R

01

TO SHAREHOLDERS

LETTER

ABBAS HUSSAIN

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

2021 was a pivotal year in the history of Vifor Pharma, driven by continued progress in transforming our company into a world-leading iron, dialysis and nephrology company, and marked by the tender offer of global biotechnol- ogy company CSL Limited to acquire Vifor Pharma, announced at year-end.

The Board of Directors of Vifor Pharma sees this offer as a clear validation of Vifor Pharma's vision and the value created over the years and recommends its shareholders to accept the offer of CSL. Vifor Pharma will receive the opportunity to leverage CSL's global reach, and capabilities to bring more products to patients around the world, so we can further accelerate our overall performance further in the future.

JACQUES THEURILLAT

CHAIRMAN OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Summarizing 2021, we are particularly pleased that we successfully continued our ambitious growth plans, supported by a strong recovery in Ferinject®/ Injectafer® sales and buoyed by positive momentum in the second half of 2021. Our strategy of expanding our portfolio and pipeline in Dialysis and Nephrology & Rare Diseases, and to maximize opportunities of our Iron Franchise, proved successful.

Despite ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vifor Pharma Group reported sustained profit growth in 2021. Net sales were up 4.0% at constant exchange rates, or 2.8% on a reported basis to

CHF 1,754.2 million from 2020. EBITDA was 6.6% higher at constant exchange rates. This is a result of profitable growth in net sales combined with diligent cost containment.

Our blockbuster product Ferinject® benefited in heart failure from new guideline recommendations from the European Society of Cardiology,

4

Vifor Pharma Ltd. | Annual Report 2021

and from a new World Health Organization policy brief urging implementation of Patient Blood Management in clinical practice around the globe. In the US, we settled outstanding patent disputes regarding Injectafer®, together with partner American Regent. Supported by solid US sales, Venofer® maintained its position as a leading global i.v. iron brand by volume.

  • 2021 was a pivotal year, driven by continued progress in transforming Vifor Pharma into a world-leading iron, dialysis and nephrology company."

Vifor Pharma continued to make important progress in its Dialysis pipeline: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application for vadadustat, with US approval expected end of Q1 2022. In August, the FDA approved Korsuva™, with reimbursement granted as of April 2022. US commercial launch is on track. After successful filings in 2021, regulatory decisions in the EU, Switzer- land, Australia, Canada are expected this year.

Tavneos® received the first marketing authorization in Japan and was approved in the European Union in January 2022. First launches are planned in H1 2022. We also look forward to the launch of Rayaldee® in Germany and Switzer- land in the next weeks, followed by selected markets in Europe.

Positive findings from the DIAMOND phase-IIIb trial further strengthened the therapeutic profile

of Veltassa®. We continue to support several data generation programs to drive evidence -based care using Veltassa®, among others with the global registry CARE-HK in HF, which was launched in 2021.

By acquiring rights to sparsentan, we have expanded our Nephrology & Rare Disease pipeline into focal segmental glomerulosclero- sis and IgA nephropathy. Through the acquisitions of Sanifit Therapeutics and Inositec, we are spearheading the vascular calcification field with promising new compounds SNF472 and INS-3001, helping patients at all stages of chronic kidney disease.

To further prioritize commercial execution, Hervé Gisserot was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Vifor Pharma, and with the divestment of our finished drug manufacturing operations, we reduced organizational complexity and optimized our cost structure while securing continued Vifor Pharma product manufacture and supply.

We look ahead with great confidence as Vifor Pharma is well positioned to further deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Strong portfolio progress centered on our three key pillars Iron Franchise, Dialysis and Nephrology & Rare will be critical to achieving this. And with the offer of CSL, we have a great opportunity in front of us to take our business to a new level of success and growth.

We want to thank Vifor Pharma's employees and partners who have shown extraordinary dedication and versatility in the past years, and particularly we want to thank you as shareholders for your continued support and confidence.

Sincerely,

Jacques Theurillat

Abbas Hussain

Chairman of the

Chief Executive

Board of Directors

Officer

H I G H L I G H T S

P O R T F O L I O

G O V E R N A N C E

R E M U N E R AT I O N

F I N A N C E

Vifor Pharma Ltd. | Annual Report 2021

5

Disclaimer

Vifor Pharma AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
