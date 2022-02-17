Vifor Pharma : Annual Report 2021 – Full Version

and from a new World Health Organization policy brief urging implementation of Patient Blood Management in clinical practice around the globe. In the US, we settled outstanding patent disputes regarding Injectafer®, together with partner American Regent. Supported by solid US sales, Venofer® maintained its position as a leading global i.v. iron brand by volume.

2021 was a pivotal year, driven by continued progress in transforming Vifor Pharma into a world-leading iron, dialysis and nephrology company."

Vifor Pharma continued to make important progress in its Dialysis pipeline: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application for vadadustat, with US approval expected end of Q1 2022. In August, the FDA approved Korsuva™, with reimbursement granted as of April 2022. US commercial launch is on track. After successful filings in 2021, regulatory decisions in the EU, Switzer- land, Australia, Canada are expected this year.

Tavneos® received the first marketing authorization in Japan and was approved in the European Union in January 2022. First launches are planned in H1 2022. We also look forward to the launch of Rayaldee® in Germany and Switzer- land in the next weeks, followed by selected markets in Europe.

Positive findings from the DIAMOND phase-IIIb trial further strengthened the therapeutic profile