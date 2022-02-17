Vifor Pharma : Annual Report 2021 – Full Version

Kathryn - age 36, first experienced kidney disease and hyperkalemia as a young teenag- er. She later underwent kidney transplant surgery and her father, pictured, was her organ donor. Today, she actively manages her health together with her medical care team.
Learn more about Kathryn's journey at Viforpharma/patientstories.com
2
Vifor Pharma Ltd. |Annual Report 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
Letter to Shareholders
Performance overview
Our company
PORTFOLIO
IRON FRANCHISE
Ferinject®/Injectafer®
Venofer®
Maltofer®
DIALYSIS
Mircera®
Retacrit®
Vadadustat
Velphoro®
Korsuva™/ Kapruvia® (difelikefalin)
SNF472
NEPHRO & RARE
Veltassa®
Rayaldee®
Tavneos® (avacopan)
Sparsentan
ANG-3777
Vamifeport (VIT-2763)
INS-3001
NephThera
GOVERNANCE
Group structure and shareholders
Structure of the share capital
51 The Board of Directors
Management and areas of responsibility
Shareholders' rights to participate
Change of control and protective measures
Vifor Pharma Group compliance network
Management information and monitoring tools of the Board of Directors
Auditors
Information policy
Members of the Executive Committee
Members of the Board of Directors
REMUNERATION
78 Chairwoman's overview
Philosophy and approach to remuneration
Governance
Board and Executive remuneration
Remuneration awarded in 2021 and 2020
Outlook: Remuneration model for 2022
Overview of executive remuneration in 2021 and 2020
Statutory auditor's report
FINANCE
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated statement of income
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated statement of cash flows
108 Notes to the consolidated financial statements
156 Statutory auditor's report
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VIFOR PHARMA LTD.
Statement of income
Statement of financial position
Notes to the financial statements
Statutory auditor's report
UPCOMING DATES
CONTACT INFORMATION
H I G H L I G H T S
P O R T F O L I O
G O V E R N A N C E
R E M U N E R AT I O N
F I N A N C E
Vifor Pharma Ltd. |Annual Report 2021
3
C H A P T E R
01
TO SHAREHOLDERS
LETTER
ABBAS HUSSAIN
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
2021 was a pivotal year in the history of Vifor Pharma, driven by continued progress in transforming our company into a world-leading iron, dialysis and nephrology company, and marked by the tender offer of global biotechnol- ogy company CSL Limited to acquire Vifor Pharma, announced at year-end.
The Board of Directors of Vifor Pharma sees this offer as a clear validation of Vifor Pharma's vision and the value created over the years and recommends its shareholders to accept the offer of CSL. Vifor Pharma will receive the opportunity to leverage CSL's global reach, and capabilities to bring more products to patients around the world, so we can further accelerate our overall performance further in the future.
JACQUES THEURILLAT
CHAIRMAN OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Summarizing 2021, we are particularly pleased that we successfully continued our ambitious growth plans, supported by a strong recovery in Ferinject®/ Injectafer® sales and buoyed by positive momentum in the second half of 2021. Our strategy of expanding our portfolio and pipeline in Dialysis and Nephrology & Rare Diseases, and to maximize opportunities of our Iron Franchise, proved successful.
Despite ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vifor Pharma Group reported sustained profit growth in 2021. Net sales were up 4.0% at constant exchange rates, or 2.8% on a reported basis to
CHF 1,754.2 million from 2020. EBITDA was 6.6% higher at constant exchange rates. This is a result of profitable growth in net sales combined with diligent cost containment.
Our blockbuster product Ferinject® benefited in heart failure from new guideline recommendations from the European Society of Cardiology,
4
Vifor Pharma Ltd. |Annual Report 2021
and from a new World Health Organization policy brief urging implementation of Patient Blood Management in clinical practice around the globe. In the US, we settled outstanding patent disputes regarding Injectafer®, together with partner American Regent. Supported by solid US sales, Venofer® maintained its position as a leading global i.v. iron brand by volume.
2021 was a pivotal year, driven by continued progress in transforming Vifor Pharma into a world-leading iron, dialysis and nephrology company."
Vifor Pharma continued to make important progress in its Dialysis pipeline: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application for vadadustat, with US approval expected end of Q1 2022. In August, the FDA approved Korsuva™, with reimbursement granted as of April 2022. US commercial launch is on track. After successful filings in 2021, regulatory decisions in the EU, Switzer- land, Australia, Canada are expected this year.
Tavneos® received the first marketing authorization in Japan and was approved in the European Union in January 2022. First launches are planned in H1 2022. We also look forward to the launch of Rayaldee® in Germany and Switzer- land in the next weeks, followed by selected markets in Europe.
Positive findings from the DIAMOND phase-IIIb trial further strengthened the therapeutic profile
of Veltassa®. We continue to support several data generation programs to drive evidence -based care using Veltassa®, among others with the global registry CARE-HK in HF, which was launched in 2021.
By acquiring rights to sparsentan, we have expanded our Nephrology & Rare Disease pipeline into focal segmental glomerulosclero- sis and IgA nephropathy. Through the acquisitions of Sanifit Therapeutics and Inositec, we are spearheading the vascular calcification field with promising new compounds SNF472 and INS-3001, helping patients at all stages of chronic kidney disease.
To further prioritize commercial execution, Hervé Gisserot was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Vifor Pharma, and with the divestment of our finished drug manufacturing operations, we reduced organizational complexity and optimized our cost structure while securing continued Vifor Pharma product manufacture and supply.
We look ahead with great confidence as Vifor Pharma is well positioned to further deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Strong portfolio progress centered on our three key pillars Iron Franchise, Dialysis and Nephrology & Rare will be critical to achieving this. And with the offer of CSL, we have a great opportunity in front of us to take our business to a new level of success and growth.
We want to thank Vifor Pharma's employees and partners who have shown extraordinary dedication and versatility in the past years, and particularly we want to thank you as shareholders for your continued support and confidence.
