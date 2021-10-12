Log in
Vifor Pharma : announces changes to its Executive Committee

10/12/2021
  • Executive committee members Lee Heeson and Gregory Oakes to leave the company for personal reasons
  • Succession planning ongoing

Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma Group today announced changes to its Executive Committee as current members Lee Heeson, President International, and Gregory Oakes, President North America, have decided to leave the company for personal reasons. Succession planning is currently underway and will be announced once the process has been concluded.

In parallel to these management changes, Vifor Pharma is pleased that Molly Painter is joining the company as President U.S., effective as of 18 October 2021. Molly has a proven track record of building and leading organizations across multiple therapeutic areas, and extensive experience in launching and commercializing products in the U.S..

Abbas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Molly Painter to Vifor Pharma. She brings a wealth of experience with over 20 years in the healthcare industry. I want to thank Lee and Greg for their contributions to Vifor Pharma and to the Executive Committee, especially for their commitment and leadership of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish them the very best for their future endeavours, both professionally and personally.”

About Vifor Pharma Group
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
