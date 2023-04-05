VIGO Photonics S A : Videoconference on 2022 financial results with the Management Board of VIGO PHOTONICS

We are pleased to invite you to a videoconference dedicated to the presentation of Company's 2022 financial results and its development plans.
Date: April 20th, 2023
Time: 3:00 pm Warsaw time (CET)
The meeting is organized in the form of an online presentation and will be holding in English.
In order to obtain a link to the meeting, please confirm your participation in the videoconference to the following e-mail address: marta.czmoch@ccgroup.pl
Disclaimer
Vigo Photonics SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.