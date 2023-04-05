Advanced search
    VGO   PLVIGOS00015

VIGO PHOTONICS S.A.

(VGO)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:30:11 2023-04-05 am EDT
542.00 PLN   -1.45%
10:11aVigo Photonics S A : Videoconference on 2022 financial results with the Management Board of VIGO PHOTONICS
PU
2022VIGO Photonics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022VIGO SYSTEM S.A will Change its Name to VIGO PHOTONICS S.A
CI
VIGO Photonics S A : Videoconference on 2022 financial results with the Management Board of VIGO PHOTONICS

04/05/2023 | 10:11am EDT
We are pleased to invite you to a videoconference dedicated to the presentation of Company's 2022 financial results and its development plans.

Date: April 20th, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm Warsaw time (CET)

The meeting is organized in the form of an online presentation and will be holding in English.

In order to obtain a link to the meeting, please confirm your participation in the videoconference to the following e-mail address: marta.czmoch@ccgroup.pl

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vigo Photonics SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 67,3 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 31,1 M 7,27 M 7,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 401 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart VIGO PHOTONICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
VIGO Photonics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIGO PHOTONICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 550,00 PLN
Average target price 439,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target -20,1%
Managers and Directors
Adam Piotrowski Member-Management Board
Przemyslaw Danowski Member-Supervisory Board
Józef Piotrowski Director-Research & Development
Janusz Kubrak Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Wiechno Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIGO PHOTONICS S.A.21.68%94
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.67%47 348
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.10%44 843
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD20.99%38 089
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.09%31 829
JABIL INC.28.24%11 342
