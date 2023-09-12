We are pleased to invite you to a videoconference dedicated to the presentation of Company's Q2 2023 financial results and its development plans.

Date: September 20th, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm Warsaw time (CET)

The meeting is organized in the form of an online presentation and will be holding in English.

In order to obtain a link to the meeting, please confirm your participation in the videoconference to the following e-mail address: agnieszka.melanczuk@ccgroup.pl