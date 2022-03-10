VIGO System S A : Financial Results For 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2021

The highest financial results in VIGO's history: sales revenues of PLN 71.5 million (+34% y/y), adjusted EBITDA of PLN 29.1 million ( +19% y/y), net profit* of PLN 24.3 million ( +35% y/y)

High margins maintained: adjusted EBITDA margin 41% and adjusted net margin 34%

Increase of operating cash flow y/y to PLN 24.1 million and increase of capital expenditures to PLN 29.8 million

Publication of VIGO strategy for 2023 and 2026

Significant increase in production capacity - detector production volume increased by +46% y/y to 12.2 thousand units

Continued construction of a new cleanroom for detector chip manufacturing technology - expected to be finalised by Q1 2022

Development and stabilisation of new technologies and commercialisation of existing and new products in line with the Initiatives adopted in 2026 Strategy

Launched a branch in the USA to increase VIGO's market share in that country

Further development of sales channels by acquiring five new distributors

Active participation in 10 international conferences and trade fairs

Developed of social media

Created a new VIGO PHOTONICS brand

Prestigious market awards and distinctions