    VGO   PLVIGOS00015

VIGO SYSTEM S.A.

(VGO)
VIGO System S A : Financial Results For 2021

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2021

March 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2021

  • The highest financial results in VIGO's history: sales revenues of PLN 71.5 million (+34% y/y), adjusted EBITDA of PLN 29.1 million (+19% y/y), net profit* of PLN 24.3 million (+35% y/y)
  • High margins maintained: adjusted EBITDA margin 41% and adjusted net margin 34%
  • Increase of operating cash flow y/y to PLN 24.1 million and increase of capital expenditures to PLN 29.8 million
  • Publication of VIGO strategy for 2023 and 2026
  • Significant increase in production capacity - detector production volume increased by +46% y/y to 12.2 thousand units
  • Continued construction of a new cleanroom for detector chip manufacturing technology - expected to be finalised by Q1 2022
  • Development and stabilisation of new technologies and commercialisation of existing and new products in line with the Initiatives adopted in 2026 Strategy
  • Launched a branch in the USA to increase VIGO's market share in that country
  • Further development of sales channels by acquiring five new distributors
  • Active participation in 10 international conferences and trade fairs
  • Developed of social media
  • Created a new VIGO PHOTONICS brand
  • Prestigious market awards and distinctions
  • Prospective market allowing to maintain growth dynamics in subsequent periods

Epitaxial materials

Photon detectors

Detection modules

* In order to ensure comparability of data with previous periods, the management report also includes the net result adjusted for non-recurring events (not including the recognition of deferred tax assets)

VIGO IN A NUTSHELL

35years of experience

VIGO is a world leader in high-tech solutions - the most advanced mid-infrared photonic detectors,

modules dedicated to these detectors and semiconductor materials

and operations

Headquarters in Poland

and branch offices in USA and Taiwan

26distributors in 19countries

supporting sales of solutions

220 highly qualified and experienced

experts

(1 Professor, 14 PhDs and >60 engineers)

Listed on the WSE since 2014

Operating in the fast-growing infrared market

Unique technology and innovative, high-end solutions, tailored to customer needs

6,500 m2 of production space - complete production line for semiconductors

Ambitious development strategy to maintain a 20-30% annual growth rate

Business relationships with global corporations (Safran, Emerson, Caterpillar, TRUMPF, to name a few)

Over 2.5 times growth in revenue and EBITDA over the last 5 years (2017-2021)

PLN 525 mln m capitalisation*

6 detectors successfully used

in Mars missions

Support of stable, long-term

shareholders

* As of March 2, 2022

GLOBAL REACH

COOPERATION WITH GLOBAL CORPORATIONS

AND THE SECURITY INDUSTRY

Safran Aerotechnics

Emerson Electric Co.

(Smart munitions)

(Industrial Gas Analysers)

Caterpillar

TRUMPF

(Railway Safety Systems)

(Lasery Przemysłowe )

Supplier of high-tech components for the most demanding customers

MARKET SHARING 2021

POLAND

4%

ASIA 10%

NORTH AMERICA

10%

EUROPE

76%

Cooperation with 26 distributors in 19 countries supporting the commercialisation of VIGO solutions and products

RAPID DEVELOPMENT

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TARGETS

  • Triple sales revenue in 4 years. In 2021, a 34% increase to PLN 71.5m, well above the industry
  • Maintaining high levels of profitability :
    • EBITDA above 40%
    • Net profitability (without deferred tax) over 34%
  • Ambitious financial targets for the next 3-year period:
    • Maintaining gross margin >60%
    • Maintaining EBITDA margin >40%
    • Cumulative normalised EBITDA for the period 2021-2023 > PLN 103 million

FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023

[PLN thousand]

2020

2021

2022

2023

Sales revenues

53

451

67

000

80

000

100

000

Gross profit

35

615

44

890

51

200

62

000

Gross margin

67%

67%

64%

62%

Normalised EBITDA

24

918

29

500

33

500

40

000

Normalised EBITDA profitability

47%

44%

42%

40%

SALES REVENUES (PLN MILLION)

71,5

53,5

42,9

37,4

25,6 25,4 27,2

20,4

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

VIGO SYSTEM S.A. SHARE PRICE (PLN)

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Disclaimer

Vigo System SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
