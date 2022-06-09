Log in
    VGO   PLVIGOS00015

VIGO SYSTEM S.A.

(VGO)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:57 2022-06-09 am EDT
586.00 PLN   +2.45%
09:12aVIGO SYSTEM S A : Investor Day, June 1, 2022
PU
05/06VIGO System S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/10VIGO SYSTEM S A : Financial Results For 2021
PU
VIGO System S A : Investor Day, June 1, 2022

06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT
VIGO INVESTOR DAY online

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

June 1, 2022

AGENDA

  1. ABOUT VIGO
  2. MARKET ENVIRONMENT
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY
  5. FINANCE
  6. OUTLOOK

2

ABOUT VIGO

VIGO IN A NUTSHELL

35years of experience

VIGO IS A WORLD LEADER IN HIGH-TECH SOLUTIONS -

THE MOST ADVANCED MID-INFRARED PHOTONIC DETECTORS,

and operations

DETECTION MODULES AND SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS

Headquarters in Poland

and branch offices in USA and Taiwan

220 highly qualified and experienced experts

(1 Professor, 14 PhDs and >60 engineers)

25distributors in 18countries

supporting sales of solutions

Listed on the WSE since 2014

Approx. PLN 500 million

capitalisation

Support for stable long-term

Operating in a fast-growing infrared market supported by demand and economic- technology trends

Unique, independently developed technology​and innovative, high-end solutions, tailored to customer needs

6,500 m2 of production space - complete production line for semiconductors

Ambitious development strategy to maintain a 20-30% annual growth rate

Business relationships with global corporations (Safran, Emerson, Caterpillar, TRUMPF, to name a few)

Over 2.5 times growth in revenue and EBITDA over the last 5 years (2017-2021)

6 detectors successfully used in Mars missions

shareholders

MILESTONES OF THE VIGO'S DEVELOPMENT

35 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION ON THE MARKETS

New development

strategy; establishment

New division in VIGO

New production plant -

of VIGO US

VIGO detectors again

up to approx. 100k

- Epitaxy III-V

Implementation

detectors per year

on Mars as part of

VIGO debut on the

Construction of a

of MBE technology

Exomars mission

VIGO detectors

WSE main market

Relocation of the

production facility

on Mars

Implementation of

registered office to

Establishment

MOCVD technology

Ożarów Mazowiecki

VIGO System

PLN 71,5m

revenues

PLN 20,5m

revenues

New VIGO Photonics

brand,

cleanroom launch

1987

2003

2007

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2019

2020

2021

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vigo System SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
