|
VIGO System S A : Investor Day, June 1, 2022
VIGO INVESTOR DAY online
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
-
ABOUT VIGO
-
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
-
TECHNOLOGY
-
DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY
-
FINANCE
-
OUTLOOK
VIGO IN A NUTSHELL
|
35years of experience
|
VIGO IS A WORLD LEADER IN HIGH-TECH SOLUTIONS -
|
THE MOST ADVANCED MID-INFRARED PHOTONIC DETECTORS,
|
and operations
|
DETECTION MODULES AND SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS
|
|
|
Headquarters in Poland
and branch offices in USA and Taiwan
220 highly qualified and experienced experts
(1 Professor, 14 PhDs and >60 engineers)
25distributors in 18countries
supporting sales of solutions
Listed on the WSE since 2014
Approx. PLN 500 million
capitalisation
Support for stable long-term
Operating in a fast-growing infrared market supported by demand and economic- technology trends
Unique, independently developed technologyand innovative, high-end solutions, tailored to customer needs
6,500 m2 of production space - complete production line for semiconductors
Ambitious development strategy to maintain a 20-30% annual growth rate
Business relationships with global corporations (Safran, Emerson, Caterpillar, TRUMPF, to name a few)
Over 2.5 times growth in revenue and EBITDA over the last 5 years (2017-2021)
6 detectors successfully used in Mars missions
MILESTONES OF THE VIGO'S DEVELOPMENT
35 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION ON THE MARKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
strategy; establishment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New division in VIGO
|
New production plant -
|
of VIGO US
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIGO detectors again
|
up to approx. 100k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Epitaxy III-V
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Implementation
|
detectors per year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Mars as part of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIGO debut on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction of a
|
of MBE technology
|
Exomars mission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIGO detectors
|
WSE main market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocation of the
|
production facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Mars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Implementation of
|
registered office to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOCVD technology
|
Ożarów Mazowiecki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIGO System
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN 71,5m
revenues
PLN 20,5m
revenues
New VIGO Photonics
brand,
cleanroom launch
|
1987
|
2003
|
2007
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Vigo System SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 13:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about VIGO SYSTEM S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
71,5 M
16,7 M
16,7 M
|Net income 2021
|
32,3 M
7,58 M
7,58 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
417 M
97,7 M
97,7 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|7,97x
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|6,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 604
|Free-Float
|66,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VIGO SYSTEM S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution