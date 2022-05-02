Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIJAYA   INE043W01024

VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE LIMITED

(VIJAYA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/02 01:10:58 am EDT
448.00 INR   -2.12%
12:27aVIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
03/08Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited Announces Resignation of Nishant Sharma as Non-Executive Nominee Director
CI
02/04Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

05/02/2022 | 12:27am EDT
May 2, 2022

To,

To,

Listing Department

The Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

25th Floor, Dalal Street

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

Company Code No. VIJAYA

Company Code No. 543350

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are providing hereunder the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting with the Company.

Date meetingof

Name of the Analyst / Institutional Investor

Type of the meeting

Venue of Meeting

May 2, 2022

DSP Mutual Fund

One-on-One meeting

Virtual meeting

Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants / Company.

Please take the information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited

Anusha Kanumuru

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
