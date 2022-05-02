Vijaya Diagnostic Centre : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
May 2, 2022
|
To,
|
To,
|
Listing Department
|
The Corporate Relations Department
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
|
BSE Limited,
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
25th Floor, Dalal Street
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051
|
Mumbai- 400 001
|
Company Code No. VIJAYA
|
Company Code No. 543350
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Intimation of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are providing hereunder the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meeting with the Company.
|
Date meetingof
|
Name of the Analyst / Institutional Investor
|
Type of the meeting
|
Venue of Meeting
|
May 2, 2022
|
DSP Mutual Fund
|
One-on-One meeting
|
Virtual meeting
Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants / Company.
Please take the information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited
Anusha Kanumuru
Company Secretary
