Vikas EcoTech : Committee Meeting Updates

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we are pleased to inform you that Right Issue Committee of the Company at its duly convened meeting held today i.e January 5, 2023 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters:

Sub: Outcome of Right Issue Committee

Therefore, The Right Issue Committee at their meeting held on today i.e. January 5, 2023 took the decision to forfeit the said 41,98,489 Partly Paid-up Shares on which Call Money has not received by the Company.

You are requested to take the information on record and oblige.

The Meeting commenced at 04:15 P.M. and Concluded at 05:20 P.M.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

for Vikas Ecotech Limited

DINESH Digitally signed by DINESH

BHARDWAJ BHARDWAJ

Dinesh Bhardwaj

Executive Director & CEO

DIN: 07719674