  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Vikas EcoTech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530961   INE806A01020

VIKAS ECOTECH LIMITED

(530961)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
3.410 INR   -0.29%
Vikas EcoTech : Committee Meeting Updates

01/06/2023 | 09:30am EST
Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

India

NSE Symbol: VIKASECO

Sub: Outcome of Right Issue Committee

Dear Sir/ Madam,

January 5, 2023

Deptt of Corporate Services

BSE Limited

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai 400 001

India

Scrip Code: 530961

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we are pleased to inform you that Right Issue Committee of the Company at its duly convened meeting held today i.e January 5, 2023 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters:

  1. Transition of 17,50,789 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares in to fully paid-up equity shares.
    With reference to our letter dated November 7, 2022 in relation to the Second and Final Reminder-cum Forfeiture Notice#2 for payment of first and final call amount of INR 0.80 per equity share (consisting of face value of INR 0.50/- and a premium of INR 0.30/- per equity share) in respect of remained unpaid 59,49,278 partly paid-up equity shares of the Company.
    The shareholders of the Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares, who failed to pay the First and Final Call Money, were required to pay the First and Final Call vide Second and Final Reminder-cum Forfeiture Notice#2 dated November 7, 2022 between November 16, 2022 and December 10, 2022 (both days inclusive). The aggregate amount payable by some of these shareholders towards First and Final Call was INR 47,59,422.40/-
    The successful and valid call money was received on 17,50,789 Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares aggregating to INR 14,00,631.20/- and consequently transition of 17,50,789 Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares in to fully paid-up equity shares was approved.
  2. Forfeiture of 41,98,489 Partly Paid-up Shares
    Pursuant to transition of 17,50,789 Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares in to fully paid-up equity shares out of 59,49,278 partly paid-up equity shares of the Company. Thus, on total 41,98,489 Partly- Paid Shares, Company do not receive the Call money during the payment period.
    The Shareholders were intimated through various reminder cum forfeiture notice(s) requesting them to make the payment of First and Final Call Money within the due date through First and Final Call Money Notice dated February 7, 2022, First Reminder Notice dated April 4, 2022 and Second and Final Reminder-cum Forfeiture Notice#2 dated November 7, 2022.
    The Company intimated to the shareholders in the reminder notice(s) that the non-payment of Call Money would attract forfeiture.

Therefore, The Right Issue Committee at their meeting held on today i.e. January 5, 2023 took the decision to forfeit the said 41,98,489 Partly Paid-up Shares on which Call Money has not received by the Company.

You are requested to take the information on record and oblige.

The Meeting commenced at 04:15 P.M. and Concluded at 05:20 P.M.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

for Vikas Ecotech Limited

DINESH

Digitally signed

by DINESH

BHARDWAJ BHARDWAJ

Dinesh Bhardwaj

Executive Director & CEO

DIN: 07719674

Disclaimer

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 14:28:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
