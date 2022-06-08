Vikas EcoTech : Reply to Clarification Sought

Date: 28.05.2022
To
Listing Compliance
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Mumbai
Sub: Reply of the Query (Email dated May 11, 2022)
Ref: Outcome submitted on May 6, 2022
Respected Sir/Madam,
This is in reference to your email dated May 11, 2022 regarding announcement submitted on May 6, 2022 by our Company related to appointment of Mr. (Dr.) Dinesh Bhardwaj as Whole Time Director of the Company.
In this regard, we would like to affirm that the Director (Mr. Dinesh Bhardwaj) being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
|
Thanking You
|
|
|
For Vikas Ecotech Limited
|
Countersigned by:
|
SAJWANI Digitally signed
|
DINESH
|
Digitally
|
|
signed by
|
by SAJWANI
|
BHARDWA DINESH
|
PRASHANTPRASHANT
|
J
|
BHARDWAJ
|
|
Prashant Sajwani
|
Dinesh Bhardwaj
|
Company Secretary
|
Director (DIN: 07719674)
Disclaimer
Vikas Ecotech Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:09 UTC.