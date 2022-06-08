Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Vikas EcoTech Limited
  News
  Summary
    530961   INE806A01020

VIKAS ECOTECH LIMITED

(530961)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-06
3.680 INR   -0.81%
05/17Vikas Ecotech Bags Orders for Speciality Compounds from Footwear Companies
MT
05/17Vikas Ecotech Limited Announces Receipt of Fresh Orders from the Industry Veterans in Footwear Industry
CI
05/13Vikas Ecotech Forays into Energy Business with First Order for Coal Supply
MT
Vikas EcoTech : Reply to Clarification Sought

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Date: 28.05.2022

To

Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mumbai

Sub: Reply of the Query (Email dated May 11, 2022)

Ref: Outcome submitted on May 6, 2022

Respected Sir/Madam,

This is in reference to your email dated May 11, 2022 regarding announcement submitted on May 6, 2022 by our Company related to appointment of Mr. (Dr.) Dinesh Bhardwaj as Whole Time Director of the Company.

In this regard, we would like to affirm that the Director (Mr. Dinesh Bhardwaj) being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Thanking You

For Vikas Ecotech Limited

Countersigned by:

SAJWANI Digitally signed

DINESH

Digitally

signed by

by SAJWANI

BHARDWA DINESH

PRASHANTPRASHANT

J

BHARDWAJ

Prashant Sajwani

Dinesh Bhardwaj

Company Secretary

Director (DIN: 07719674)

Disclaimer

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
