Vikas EcoTech : Reply to Clarification Sought

Date: 28.05.2022

To

Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Mumbai

Sub: Reply of the Query (Email dated May 11, 2022)

Ref: Outcome submitted on May 6, 2022

Respected Sir/Madam,

This is in reference to your email dated May 11, 2022 regarding announcement submitted on May 6, 2022 by our Company related to appointment of Mr. (Dr.) Dinesh Bhardwaj as Whole Time Director of the Company.

In this regard, we would like to affirm that the Director (Mr. Dinesh Bhardwaj) being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.