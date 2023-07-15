Vikas Ecotech Limited had bagged fresh orders valued well over INR 200 million. While the company's Specialty Compounds and Chemicals business has been grown at a 30+% on a year on year basis for last 3 years post the Covid-19 Crisis, the team has been relentlessly working towards growing as well as broad-basing the customer base and has been proudly successful in roping in many of the renowned names added to the customer profile including Olectra Greentech Limited, Polycab India Limited, DCW Limited, Khadim India Limited, Paragon Footwears and many more industry leading names in the respective product segments.