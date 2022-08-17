Log in
    542655   INE161L01027

VIKAS LIFECARE LIMITED

(542655)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
4.970 INR   -0.80%
08/06VIKAS LIFECARE : Resignation
PU
07/26Vikas Lifecare Arm Secures First Order for Commercial Pipe Laying
MT
07/26Genesis Gas Solutions Received First Ever Contract for Laying Commercial Pipeline for Indian Oil ­Adani Gas Pvt Ltd
CI
Vikas Lifecare : Outcome of committee meeting

08/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
August 17, 2022

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai 400051

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: VIKASLIFE

Scrip Code: 542655

Sub: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 (the "Equity Share(s)") by Vikas Lifecare Limited (the "Company") under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder), as amended (the "Issue")

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform that that pursuant to the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at its meeting held on January 10, 2022, and the shareholders resolution passed on February 18, 2022 through postal ballot and in principal approval(s) received from both the Stock Exchanges, namely BSE Limited dated May 23, 2022 & August 17, 2022 and National Stock Exchange of India Limited dated May 23, 2022 for QIBs Issue, the Fund Raising Committee of the Board (the "Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. August 17, 2022 which commenced at 8:30 P.M. and concluded at 9:30 P.M., has inter alia:

  1. approved size of present trench (being 2nd Tranche of QIBs Issue amounting upto ₹2000 Million as approved by the members though postal ballot dated February 18, 2022 ) of the QIBs Issue upto ₹ 500 million; (the remaining amount of ₹1000 million will be raised by the Company through subsequent tranches, if any);
  2. approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated August 17, 2022, together with the application form in connection with the Issue;
  3. Authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. August 17, 2022; and

-//2//-

  1. approved the floor price for the Issue, being ₹ 5.03 per Equity Share ("Floor Price"), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The 'relevant date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is August 17, 2022, and the Floor Price in respect of the Issue has been determined according to the same, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The Issue price will be determined by the Company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the Issue. Further, pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the Shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed on February 18, 2022, through Postal Ballot, the Company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the Issue.

We also wish to inform you that a meeting of the Committee shall be held on or after August 20, 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the Issue price, including a discount if any thereto, as permitted May SEBI ICDR Regulations and pursuant to the approval of the shareholders of our Company, as stated above, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue.

We request you to kindly take this on records, and the same be treated as compliance under Regulation 29(1) and 30 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

for Vikas Lifecare Limited

(Formerly Known as Vikas Multicorp Limited)

Parul Rai

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
