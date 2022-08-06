Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Vikas Lifecare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542655   INE161L01027

VIKAS LIFECARE LIMITED

(542655)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
5.130 INR   +1.99%
10:34aVIKAS LIFECARE : Resignation
PU
07/26Vikas Lifecare Arm Secures First Order for Commercial Pipe Laying
MT
07/26Genesis Gas Solutions Received First Ever Contract for Laying Commercial Pipeline for Indian Oil ­Adani Gas Pvt Ltd
CI
Vikas Lifecare : Resignation

08/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
August 6, 2022

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Mumbai - 400 001

Fax: 022-26598235/36

Scrip Code: 542655

NSE Symbol: VIKASLIFE

Sub:

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with sub-clause (7A) of Clause A in Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that existing Statutory Auditors of the company RSPH

  • Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003013N), have tendered their resignation from the position of the Statutory Auditors of the company with immediate effective.

The Company is taking necessary steps to appoint another eligible Chartered Accountants firm of repute as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of the existing Statutory Auditors. All the relevant intimations/developments/communication relating to the appointment of new statutory auditor shall be intimated through separate communication(s).

Copy of the resignation letter along with the information required from the Auditor in pursuance of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated October 18, 2019, are attached herewith for your kind perusal and record.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

for Vikas Lifecare Limited (formerly Vikas Multicorp Limited)

VIJAY KUMAR Digitally signed by VIJAY KUMAR

SHARMA SHARMA

Vijay Kumar Sharma

CEO & Whole-Time Director

DIN: 08721833

Chandan Bhardwaj

From:

Tarunn K Batra <_catarunbatra40_gmail.com>

Sent:

06 August 2022 04:36 PM

To:

Chandan Bhardwaj; accounts@vikaslifecarelimited.com

Subject:

Regarding :- Our Resignation as Auditor of the Company with Immediate Effect

Attachments:

Resignation Letter Vikas Lifecare Limited.pdf

Mr Arvind Gupta

Director Finance and CFO

VIKAS LIFECARE LIMITED

G-1 34/1, East Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi -110026

Sub :- Resignation as the Statutory Auditor of your Company

Kindly find enclosed our Resignation Letter and Annexure A in respect of our resignation as Auditor of your company with immediate effect.

We thank you, board members, and management of the company for their kind co-operation during the execution of our audits.

Thanks and Regards

CA. Tarun Kumar Batra | Senior Managing Partner

M/s R S P H & Associates | Chartered Accountants

Address :- 906, Vikram Tower, 16 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008

Website :- www.rsphindia.comPersonal Email :- tarun@rsphindia.com

Mobile :-+91 9810035333, +91 9911035333

Office No. :- +91 11 41538933, +91 11 25715850

1

Disclaimer

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 14:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
