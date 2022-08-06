Vikas Lifecare : Resignation

August 6, 2022 Listing Compliance Department Listing Compliance Department BSE Limited. National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051 Mumbai - 400 001 Fax: 022-26598235/36 Scrip Code: 542655 NSE Symbol: VIKASLIFE Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with sub-clause (7A) of Clause A in Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that existing Statutory Auditors of the company RSPH

Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003013N), have tendered their resignation from the position of the Statutory Auditors of the company with immediate effective.

The Company is taking necessary steps to appoint another eligible Chartered Accountants firm of repute as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of the existing Statutory Auditors. All the relevant intimations/developments/communication relating to the appointment of new statutory auditor shall be intimated through separate communication(s).

Copy of the resignation letter along with the information required from the Auditor in pursuance of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated October 18, 2019, are attached herewith for your kind perusal and record.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

for Vikas Lifecare Limited (formerly Vikas Multicorp Limited)

VIJAY KUMAR Digitally signed by VIJAY KUMAR

SHARMA SHARMA

Vijay Kumar Sharma

CEO & Whole-Time Director

DIN: 08721833