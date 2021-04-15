Log in
VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(VKIN)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNBKA, HWCC, SVBI, and VKIN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/15/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Century Bancorp, Inc. ("Century") (NASDAQ: CNBKA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern").  Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, Century shareholders will receive $115.28 in cash for each share of Century common stock that they hold.  If you own CNBKA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnbka/

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold.  If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 of a Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.18 based upon Shore's April 14, 2021 closing price of $17.07.  If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, CEI will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis.  CEI currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares.  If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cnbka-hwcc-svbi-and-vkin-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301270256.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
