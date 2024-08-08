Viking Holdings Ltd (“Viking”) (NYSE: VIK) has scheduled a conference call for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 22, 2024, to discuss the company’s second quarter 2024 financial results which will be released before the stock market opens. The call will be simultaneously webcast on Viking's investor relations website, https://ir.viking.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 30 days following the call.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a “World’s Best” for rivers, oceans, and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, visit www.viking.com.

