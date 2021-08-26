Viking Line : Half-year Financial Report, January 1–June 30, 2021

Comments from President and CEO Jan Hanses

"The Group's operations during the first two quarters of 2021 continued to be dominated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued travel restrictions and travel advisories have affected half-year results, and hopes of less stringent travel restrictions during the second quarter were dashed by the third wave of the pandemic, which had its most severe effects in April. Service has been maintained on the routes between Åland and Sweden and between Turku, Åland and Stockholm as well as between Helsinki and Tallinn. In June, cruise traffic with Gabriella and Cinderella was launched, and the number of vessels in service rose to six. Service has been maintained in part as a result of Viking Line's public service obligations for which the company has an agreement with Traficom. At the end of the second quarter, in the middle of our peak season, the restrictions still in effect were on travel between Finland and Sweden/Estonia.

"Operations have thus been characterized by low passenger volumes and therefore continued cost cuts and adjustments to the restrictions in effect. This naturally had a negative impact on demand for travel, and as a result the Group was forced to cut back on its range of services and staffing on board. Despite these restrictions on operations, we have maintained uninterrupted passenger and cargo service between our countries and thus safeguarded regularly scheduled service. An increase in demand was noted towards the end of the period, and that trend was also sustained after the period in July and August.

"During the second quarter, Mariella was sold to Corsica Ferries. The sale had a EUR 13.1 M impact on income, and liquidity was strengthened by EUR 13.5 M.

"During the second quarter, Alandia Holding Ab's purchase of 24.9% of the shares in Alandia Försäkring Abp was completed. Viking Line Abp owns 18.3% of the shares in Alandia Holding Ab and accounts for the investment as an associate company. In conjunction with the transaction, Viking Line Abp reclassified its previous holding in Alandia Försäkring Abp as an associate company.

"The staff have continued to shoulder a heavy burden as a result of furloughs carried out in all of the Group's operating countries. The furloughs have been in the form of part-time furloughs and to a large extent full-time furloughs. The engagement of staff has been admirable as arrangements for these jobs were made. I really appreciate their great efforts in these difficult times.

"More stringent regulations from the EU and IMO will require maritime transport to reduce its emissions in the future. In July, the European Commission published a Fit for 55 climate package with a target to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55% before 2030 compared to 1990. Maritime