Viking Mines : FINDS 4M AT 5.1G/T AU IN HISTORIC DATA ON NEW TENURE

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 March 2022

VIKING IDENTIFIES INTERCEPTS UP TO 4M AT 5.1G/T IN

HISTORIC DATASETS ON NEW TENURE

32.5g/t Au reported in historical rock chip samples from historic prospectors pit

Significant historical RC and RAB drillhole results:

RSR65: 4m at 5.1g/t Au o RSRC9: 4m at 4.88g/t Au

1,400m x 300m RAB BLEG anomaly >14ppb

Host stratigraphy is the same as >700koz of deposits 1 located adjacent to the Davyhurst Mill (ASX:OBM) ~23km to the South

Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA) ("Viking" or "the Company") is pleased to update the market with historical results identified on newly granted tenement E30/529 forming part of the First Hit Project ("First Hit" or "the Project"), 50km west of Menzies in the WA Goldfields.

A search of scanned historical exploration reports has identified drilling with high-grade intercepts which have not been captured in the Western Australia government historical drillholes database (WAMEX). The results occur within a large 1,400m x 300m >14ppb auger anomaly also recorded in the historical reports. A recent field trip completed by Viking across the new tenure verified the drillhole collars on-ground(Figure 2). Significant intercepts identified include:

RSR65 - 4m at 5.1g/t Au from 12-16m (drilled in 1986)

12-16m (drilled in 1986) RSR231 - 8m at 1.45g/t Au from 32m (drilled in 1987)

RSRC9 - 4m at 4.88g/t Au from 38m (drilled in 1988)

In addition to the drilling data, the reports refer to a 6.5m deep prospector pit (Figure 1) with historical surface rock chip samples noting up to 32.5g/t in quartz vein stockwork (Figure 2).

The drillhole results and anomaly all lie within the same mafic stratigraphy which is known to host multiple deposits totalling >700koz (Lights of Israel, Makai & Golden Eagle) adjacent to the Davyhurst Mill (Ora Banda Mining ASX:OBM)1, ~23km to the south (Figure 5).

Commenting on the historical results, Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said,

"It is very encouraging that we have identified high-grade samples of up to 32.5g/t in rock chips in addition to drillholes returning intercepts such as 4m at 5.1g/t, all located on the newly granted 100% Viking tenement E30/529."

"These grades give us confirmation that there is high-grade gold on the Viking tenure and reaffirms the potential for additional high-grade discoveries that will complement the First Hit Project."

"These results are located just 17km to the south of the Viking owned historical First Hit gold mine and only 9km to the SSE of the Ora Banda Mining owned Riverina gold mine. The host rocks are also represent the same stratigraphical position as the multiple deposits totalling >700koz, adjacent to the Davyhurst Mill located 23km to the south"