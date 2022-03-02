Viking Mines : HITS BONANZA GOLD UP TO 36G/T AU 1.5KM FROM FIRST HIT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

03 March 2022

only VIKING INTERSECTS BONANZA GRADES UP TO 36G/T AU IN FIRST BEDROCK DRILLING AT JANA'S REWARD TARGET • Potential for two new parallel mineralised structures identified & open in all directions • New shallow high-grade results include: o VKRC0057: 1m at 36.49g/t Au from 17m o VKRC0053: 1m at 17.84g/t Au from 16m • The Company eagerly awaits assays for the remaining 2 holes at the Jana's Reward target, 1.5km to the NNW of the historic high-grade First Hit gold mine • 38 holes from the 71 hole, 6,723m drill programme now reported with the remaining results expected in the March quarter • Wireframing of the First Hit structure continues along the 1.5km strike drill tested1 in use• preparation for the results from the First Hit South target Field trip planned for mid-March to review the ground in context of the results received personal

Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA) ("Viking" or "the Company") is excited to update the market on the ssays received from 9 of the 11 holes drilled at the Jana's Reward target as part of the 71-hole, 6,723m RC Drilling Programme at the First Hit Project ("First Hit" or "the Project"), 50km west of Menzies in the

WA Goldfields.

These assay results bring the total number of holes reported from the December quarter drill programme to 38 (54% of the total 71 holes drilled).

New high-grade assays received as part of the recent drilling programme include:

VKRC0057: 1m at 36.49g/t Au from 17m o VKRC0053: 1m at 17.83g/t Au from 16m

These high-grade gold intersections at the Jana's Reward target (Figure 1) are hosted in a newly identified structural position which is parallel to the First Hit structure (host to the historic high-grade First Hit gold mine and the recently discovered Hilton and Camp 1 shoots1). This success further supports the Company strategy of identifying additional shoots and mineralised structures outside the limits of the

Forp eviously defined First Hit mine to provide growth options for shareholders through discovery.

C mmenting on the receipt of the Jana's Reward target results, Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said,

"I am extremely excited to have intersected high-grade mineralisation on the First Hit tenure in a new area, parallel to the First Hit structure."

"The Jana's Reward target was identified from a comprehensive geological review of the tenure using the magnetics, gravity and air core drilling data we collected in 2021. The first bedrock testing in this area were drilled in the December quarter RC drill programme and, with these results, has proved successful."

"To encounter >1oz gold grades in the drilling is extremely encouraging and reflects the potential for multiple narrow-vein,high-grade gold occurrences across the First Hit tenure. The intersection of two new