Viking Mines : RECEIVES HIGH GRADE RESULTS 720M NORTH OF FIRST HIT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 December 2021

VIKING RECEIVES HIGH-GRADE RESULTS IN FIRST ASSAYS FROM 72-HOLE RC DRILLING PROGRAMME

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling programme completed with 72 holes for 6,723 metres drilled over 4 target areas

First assay results received for 7 holes, delivering high-grade,near-surface intercepts, with key results including:

VKRC0023: 2m at 9.67g/t Au from 26m o VKRC0066: 2m at 4.26g/t Au from 75m

First set of results support the potential for an additional mineralised shoot 720m north of the historic, high-grade First Hit Gold Mine

high-grade First Hit Gold Mine All samples shipped to the laboratory over 7 consignments

Gold nuggets and gold in quartz associated with historic workings at Jana's Reward target found, with additional hole planned and drilled to test below old workings

Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA) ("Viking" or "the Company") is pleased to report completion of its 72 hole, 6,723m RC Drilling Programme at the flagship First Hit Project ("First Hit" or "the Project"), 50km west of Menzies in the WA Goldfields.

Viking is also pleased to announce the first set of assay results have been received for 7 of the 72 holes completed (~10% of the programme). These first results are from the First Hit North target area and, importantly, confirm the presence of high-gradegold mineralisation 720m north of the historic high grade First Hit gold mine.

Hole VKRC0023 returned 2m at 9.67g/t Au from 26m downhole and hole VKRC0066 returned 2m at 4.26g/t Au from 75m (located 40m to the south and 40m downdip of hole VKRC0023). Whilst many results are still pending and interpretation is required, the first set of results support the potential for a mineralised shoot 720m north of the historic First Hit gold mine (Figure 1). Additional assays received also confirmed the presence of gold 220m north of the historic First Hit mine workings with 2 additional potential shoot positions now identified outside of the limits of the First Hit mine workings.

In total, the 72 hole, 6,723m drill programme tested 4 targets, with visible gold identified in 5 drillholes to date1&2. Included in this total are 7 additional holes for 724m that were planned and completed to test additional areas at the First Hit North and Jana's Reward targets which were identified as drilling progressed.

The additional holes were planned based on the visible gold seen at First Hit North. The visible gold gave the exploration team the confidence for an additional drill traverse testing 300m north of the planned limits of drilling (Figure 2). Additionally, based on gold nuggets and gold in quartz (Figure 3 & Figure 4) identified in historic workings at Jana's Reward, the Company planned and drilled one hole to 70m. Assay results for these holes are pending.

Commenting on the completion of the RC drilling programme and receipt of high- grade results from the first set of assays, Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said, "The first set of assay results from our extensive 72-hole, 6,723m