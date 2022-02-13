Viking Mines : RECEIVES REMAINING ASSAYS FOR FIRST HIT NORTH TARGET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

14 February 2022

VIKING RECEIVES REMAINING ASSAYS FOR

FIRST HIT NORTH TARGET

Assays now returned for all 29 holes drilled at First Hit North target

New high-grade results include:

VKRC0021: 2m at 4.10g/t Au from 15m o VKRC0001: 1m at 7.48g/t Au from 88m o VKRC0004: 1m at 5.97g/t Au from 36m

Results continue to support the discovery of two mineralised shoots 220m and 720m north of the historic, high-grade First Hit Gold Mine

high-grade First Hit Gold Mine Mineralisation intersected 40m from the limits of the historic mine workings confirming continuity

Results for 42 holes from the remaining 3 targets tested are pending and will be announced as they are received over the March quarter

Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA) ("Viking" or "the Company") is pleased to update the market on the assays received for the remaining holes drilled in the First Hit North target as part of the 71-hole, 6,723m RC Drilling Programme at the First Hit Project ("First Hit" or "the Project"), 50km west of Menzies in the WA Goldfields.

These assay results bring the total number of holes reported to 29 (41% of the total 71 holes drilled). As reported on 22 December 2021, two potential mineralised shoots have been identified north of the historic First Hit Gold Mine. These results further support this theory and will be added to the wireframe model under development for the First Hit North target. The historic First Hit Mine pursued a narrow vein, high grade gold deposit and to date, these two additional shoots continue to demonstrate geological similarity.

New high-grade assays received as part of the recent drilling programme include:

VKRC0001: 1m at 7.48g/t Au from 88m o VKRC0004: 1m at 5.97g/t Au from 36m o VKRC0021: 2m at 4.10g/t Au from 15m

The wide spaced design (80m drill sections) of this drilling programme was used to test ~800m strike of the First Hit structure north from the historic mine. The successful identification of two potential shoots along the structure has achieved the primary objective of identifying high-grade mineralised positions along this previously under explored trend.

Commenting on the receipt of the First hit North target results, Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said, "The receipt of the remaining results for the First Hit North targets are encouraging as they confirm that the First Hit Structure continues for >800m North of the historic mine workings."

"Our geological team planned the programme on a relatively wide drill spacing of 80m sections with the expectation that if mineralised shoots are present, we would intersect them